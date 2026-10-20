Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of six (6) diamond drill holes ("DDH") of its validation drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Terragold property, located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, Quebec, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Click LINK to view the updated Terragold 2026 validation campaign 3D geological model.

DDH Assay Results Highlights:

1.17 g/t Au over 21.95 m , including 2.20 g/t Au over 7.45 m , including 5.02 g/t Au over 1.50 m (TG-09)

over , including over , including over (TG-09) 1.83 g/t Au over 12.05 m , including 3.29 g/t Au over 5.20 m , including 10.00 g/t Au over 0.95 m (TG-10)

over , including over , including over (TG-10) 19 DDH still pending assays

JJ Zone mineralization defined over 100 m on strike, open in all directions

DDH were assayed for gold (Au) exclusively;

Table 1: DDH Assay Results

DDH From (m) To (m) Width1 (m) Au (g/t) Zone TGNO-04 84.00 87.00 3.00 1.09 JJ Zone TGNO-04 125.00 133.50 8.50 0.34 TG-06 71.55 75.10 3.55 0.67 JJ Zone including 71.55 72.10 0.55 2.53 TG-06 85.30 96.85 11.55 0.45 TG-07 28.80 66.05 37.25 0.51 JJ Zone including 38.85 66.05 27.20 0.65 including 40.80 41.30 0.50 4.47 including 61.10 63.30 2.20 3.48 TG-08 82.00 100.35 18.35 0.46 JJ Zone including 94.55 100.35 5.80 1.00 TG-09 41.05 70.15 29.10 0.95 JJ Zone including 41.05 63.00 21.95 1.17 including 45.00 52.45 7.45 2.20 including 45.00 46.50 1.50 5.02 including 49.50 52.45 2.95 2.75 including 59.00 63.00 4.00 1.39 TG-10 88.45 100.50 12.05 1.83 JJ Zone including 95.30 100.50 5.20 3.29 including 95.30 96.25 0.95 10.00 including 99.90 100.50 0.60 11.10



1. The reported widths correspond to core lengths. At this stage of the program, true thicknesses remain unknown.

Figure 1: Plan View of Terragold DDH



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Table 2: DDH Collars

DDH Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) UTM - East UTM - North Elevation (m) TGNO-04 335 -45 150 335832 5351717 +321 TG-06 10 -45 150 335855 5351714 +321 TG-07 10 -45 125 335879 5351741 +321 TG-08 10 -45 165 335883 5351718 +321 TG-09 10 -45 108 335900 5351737 +321 TG-10 10 -45 126 335909 5351716 +322

Geological Setting, Alteration, and Mineralization Model

Geological Setting:

The lithological descriptions of DDH TGNO-04 and TG-06 to TG-10 indicate that mineralization in the JJ Zone of the Terragold project is both structurally and lithologically controlled, characterized by a competency contrast.

Gold mineralization is hosted in a felsic intrusive dyke (quartz-feldspar porphyry) containing a quartz vein network that makes up as much as 40% of the rock volume in some sections. These porphyry dykes intrude an andesitic basalt sequence marked by deformation (pervasive foliation at 50° to 60° to the core axis, locally transitioning into shear zones).

Alteration:

Alteration and Sulphides: This vein system is accompanied by local ankerite, carbonate and silica alteration, as well as sericitization and hematization. Alteration in the sheared host basalts is dominated by green chlorite and carbonate.

Mineralization Model:

Gold-Bearing Felsic Intrusive and Structural Trap: The massive, competent intrusive unit underwent fracturing, creating open spaces (stockwork) favourable to the circulation of hydrothermal fluids. Gold mineralization is associated with fine- to medium-grained disseminated pyrite (1% to 3%), clustering along the fracture network and at the contacts of quartz-carbonate veinlets.

Vein Density: The felsic intrusive host rock is veined. Drill logs indicate that between 92.80 m and 100.50 m in DDH TG-26-10, the unit consists of 40% quartz veins.

Sheared Host Basalts: These porphyry dykes intrude an andesitic basalt sequence marked by deformation. These basalts display a pervasive foliation (50° to 60° to the core axis), locally transitioning into shear zones. Alteration is dominated by green chlorite and carbonate.

In DDH TG-10, mineralization is primarily hosted within a strongly veined quartz-feldspar porphyry (from 88.45 m to 100.50 m), with sulphides disseminated and concentrated along veinlet selvages (1% to 3% fine- to medium-grained euhedral pyrite).





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In DDH TG-09, mineralization is characterized by alternating porphyry dykes and foliated andesitic basalts (from 41.05 m to 70.15 m), accompanied by carbonate alteration (1% to 2% disseminated pyrite).





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In DDH TG-08, mineralization is hosted within the sheared basalt horizon (from 82.00 m to 100.35 m) and is marked by quartz-carbonate veinlets (trace to 1% pyrite).





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In DDH TG-07, mineralization is observed within a foliated sequence (from 28.80 m to 66.05 m) affected by the hydrothermal system, displaying multiple injections of mineralized veinlets.





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In DDH TG-06, the gold-bearing interval (from 71.55 m to 96.85 m) is associated with the faulted and sheared contact between the felsic intrusive and the volcanic rocks, with local ankerite alteration.





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In DDH TGNO-04, mineralization (intersected from 84.00 m to 87.00 m and from 125.00 m to 133.50 m) demonstrates the lateral continuity of the JJ Zone within the system of quartz veins and disseminated sulphides.





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About the Terragold Project

The Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha) is located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada) within a major, deeply rooted Archean-age structural corridor of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Terragold showing, discovered in the early 1960s, has been intersected by historical drilling over a strike length exceeding 2 kilometres and to a depth of approximately 250 metres and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. The potential of the system is supported by a historical 245 kg bulk sample grading 4.84 g/t Au, confirming the presence of gold mineralization at surface.

In the summer of 2026, Bullion drilled 3,900 meters to validate historical high-grade gold intersections, confirm the continuity of mineralization, and evaluate the full geochemical signature of the mineralized system. Assay results for the remaining 19 DDH will be disclosed on a rolling basis in the upcoming weeks.

Technical Disclosure

The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Core samples were split in half, and one half was sent for analysis to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent commercial laboratory certified under ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Sample preparation includes crushing to 90% passing 2 mm and pulverizing to 90% passing 75 µm. Gold analyses were performed by 50 g fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples with elevated gold grades (> 10 g/t Au) were re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The screened material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. Bullion strictly adheres to industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Certified reference materials (standards), blank samples, and field/laboratory duplicates are systematically inserted into the sample sequence to monitor analytical precision and accuracy. The reported widths correspond to core lengths and may not be representative of the true width or overall grade of mineralization across the Terragold Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold Project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice-President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

Additional information is available on the Company's website bulliongold.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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