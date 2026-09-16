Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of surface exploration programs at its BODO and Langlade projects, located respectively 200 km north of Chibougamau and 110 km east of Senneterre, in Québec.

Program Highlights:

BODO project - Rivon Lake area: stripping, rock sampling, channel sampling and geological mapping;

Langlade project - North East area: soil sampling and large till (>10kg) sampling;

Field crews are mobilized with the programs expected to run through September 28th, 2026.

About the LANGLADE Project

The Langlade project (74 claims - 4,127 ha), formerly named Cadillac Extension, is located approximately 110 km east of the municipality of Senneterre, Québec and is accessible year-round via a well-developed forest road network. The geological setting is highly prospective for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposits.

In October 2025, Bullion collected a 5 kg till sample which, following hydraulic concentration, revealed several dozens of coarse gold grains within a matrix of garnet and iron oxides indicating a proximal source. The size of the gold grains ranged from 0.02 mm to 3.5 mm.

Figure 1: Langlade Project - October 2025 5 kg till coarse gold grains

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/314519_0209cc6214afabac_002full.jpg

On April 9, 2026, Bullion concluded the drilling campaign totalling 1,771 m across 11 diamond drill holes ("DDH"). The program targeted a prospective area for a potential extension of mineralization. See news release dated May 5, 2026 for the LAN-26-27 and LAN-26-28 DDH results.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Holes ("DDH") results

DDH From To Core length2 Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)1 LAN-26-29 107.6 145.5 37.9 0.21 0.22 0.05 7.38 0.45 Including 114.0 118.0 4.0 0.60 1.10 0.06 14.35 1.22 Including 120.0 121.0 1.0 0.75 0.22 0.05 17.60 1.19 Including 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.72 0.14 0.01 24.60 1.22 Including 136.0 136.5 0.5 0.96 0.09 0.12 14.80 1.40 Including 139.5 142.5 3.0 0.18 0.08 0.14 24.55 0.82 LAN-26-30 98.5 105.0 6.5 0.35 0.37 0.09 13.16 0.80 Including 99.0 99.5 0.5 0.81 0.75 0.56 36.10 2.32 Including 102.5 105 2.5 0.54 0.51 0.10 19.90 1.16 LAN-26-31 64.5 86.4 21.9 0.20 0.30 0.05 4.68 0.42 Including 66.0 67.2 1.2 0.29 2.35 0.05 10.70 1.15 Including 70.0 71.2 1.2 0.64 1.16 0.03 13.50 1.35 LAN-26-32 64.5 80.0 5.5 0.12 0.14 0.03 4.00 0.27 Including 64.5 65.3 0.8 1.15 0.18 0.08 34.4 1.92 LAN-26-32 91.0 102.5 11.5 0.16 0.12 0.07 2.92 0.33 Including 93.0 94.0 1.0 0.48 0.58 0.10 7.40 0.89 LAN-26-33 68.0 90.0 22.0 0.20 0.15 0.06 5.05 0.41 Including 73.6 75.6 2.0 0.49 0.26 0.05 11.97 0.85 Including 85.5 87.0 1.5 0.34 0.11 0.46 6.70 1.02 LAN-26-34 No significant assays LAN-26-35 No significant assays LAN-26-36 No significant assays 1 The CuEq calculation is based on metal prices of US$4,684/oz Au, US$75.55/oz Ag, US$5.963/lb Cu, and US$1.556/lb Zn. CuEq = (Cu ppm + (Ag g/t × 184.771) + (Au g/t × 11,455.5) + (Zn ppm × 0.26094)) / 10,000.

CuEq is used to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments have been made for metal recoveries. 2 The reported widths correspond to core lengths. True thickness is estimated at approximately 80-85% of core length, depending on the angles of deviation.

About the BODO Project

The BODO project (461 claims - 24,437 ha) is located approximately 200 km north of the municipality of Chibougamau in Eeyou Itschee-James Bay, Québec. BODO offers immense polymetallic potential. The geological setting is highly prospective for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposits and porphyry copper systems. Target commodities include Copper (Cu), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Zinc (Zn) and Cobalt (Co).

The Rivon Lake area is characterized by a circular magnetic anomaly contrast 1.6 km wide.

Table 2: BODO Project - Sample Highlights Summer 2025 (Rivon Lake area)

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Co (ppm) F671605 6.85 63.00 2.82 116 F671606 4.14 1.30 0.01 28 F671613 0.65 11.00 1.38 61 F671616 0.28 16.10 2.21 72 F671617 2.53 137.00 15.20 577 F671703 4.17 5.90 0.24 52 F671707 0.58 69.40 3.96 215 F671713 1.16 66.00 3.22 7 F671714 2.20 62.40 6.83 20

Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, commented: "Terragold is our primary focus. The surface exploration programs at BODO and Langlade fulfill our critical flow-through exploration commitments for 2026. Once results are received and assessed, we'll make clear, disciplined decisions on the path forward for each project."

Technical Disclosure

The Langlade drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Core samples were split in half, and one half was sent to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. A separate fraction is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with target grades greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using Na2O2 fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the BODO Project and the Langlade Project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice-President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

Additional information is available on the Company's website bulliongold.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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