Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of its channel sampling program at its 100%-owned Terragold property, located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, Quebec, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. A total of 22 channels were completed across six outcrops.

Highlights include:

2.80 g/t Au + 3.65 g/t Ag over 9.6 metres in channel R21, including:

o 3.21 g/t Au + 4.26 g/t Ag over 8.0 metres

o 22.20 g/t Au + 24.50 g/t Ag over 1.0 metre

o 3.21 g/t Au + 4.26 g/t Ag over 8.0 metres o 22.20 g/t Au + 24.50 g/t Ag over 1.0 metre 2.60 g/t Au + 2.24 g/t Ag over 1.7 metres in channel R15

16 channels grading more than 0.30 g/t Au over 1 metre

Table 1: Channel Sample Results

Channel Outcrop Channel length * (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) R1 West 0.6 0.99 2.00 R2 West 1.0 0.61 0.50 R4 West 1.0 0.62 1.00 R5 West 1.0 0.43 < 0.50 R6 West 0.4 0.57 0.60 R7 West 1.0 0.95 1.40 R9 West 0.5 0.41 0.60 R13 Terragold Showing 7.0 0.54 < 0.50 R14 Terragold Showing 0.8 1.79 1.60 R15 Terragold Showing 1.7 2.60 2.24 R17 Terragold Showing 1.1 1.22 0.60 R20 Terragold Showing 1.0 1.56 1.90 R21 East 9.6 2.80 3.65 Including 8.0 3.21 4.26 Including 1.0 22.20 24.50 R22 East 0.9 0.69 1.20

* True widths are unknown at this time.

Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, commented: "The high surface grades obtained at the East outcrop (channel R21) lend credibility to the numerous historical high-grade diamond drilling intersections. Stripped by the Explo-Logik team this past June, this outcrop is located 400 metres east of the historical 245 kg bulk sample grading 4.84 g/t Au - further tangible evidence of surface gold mineralization at Terragold. To date, the validation program continues to deliver the expected results. The first diamond drilling results are expected soon."





Figure 1: Location of Terragold DDH and Outcrops



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Next Steps

Over the coming weeks, Bullion will focus on receiving and interpreting assay results. The new drilling data will be integrated with the historical information and the Terragold 3D model to identify the areas with the strongest potential for the next phases of exploration.

About the Terragold Project

The Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha) is located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The main gold showing, discovered in the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a strike length exceeding 2 kilometres and to a depth of approximately 250 metres and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. The potential of the system is supported by a historical 245 kg bulk sample grading 4.84 g/t Au, confirming the presence of gold mineralization at surface.

Technical Disclosure

All surface channel samples were prepared and analyzed by AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent commercial laboratory certified under ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Sample preparation includes crushing to 90% passing 2 mm and pulverizing to 90% passing 75 µm. Gold analyses were performed by 50 g fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples with elevated gold grades (> 10 g/t Au) were re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multi-element suites, including silver (Ag), were analyzed using a 4-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES). Bullion Gold strictly adheres to industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Certified reference materials (standards), blank samples, and field/laboratory duplicates are systematically inserted into the sample sequence to monitor analytical precision and accuracy. Channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the true width or overall grade of mineralization across the Terragold Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold Project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice-President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

Additional information is available on the Company's website bulliongold.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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