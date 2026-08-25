Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its validation drilling program at its 100%-owned Terragold property, located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, Quebec, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. A total of 3,909 metres of diamond drilling across 32 diamond drill holes ("DDH") was completed.

Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, commented: "The primary objective of the validation program was to validate the historical data and known gold intersections within the Terragold mineralized system, confirm the continuity of mineralization, and evaluate its complete geochemical signature. Since the program was launched in June, we have advanced several stages of the discovery process simultaneously, from surface prospecting and channel sampling to validation drilling at depth. The shallow drilling intersected the targeted geological and mineralized zones in each of the completed drill holes. Our focus now turns to the assay results and their integration into the geological model. Shareholders can expect a steady flow of drill results beginning in September."

Figure 1: Location of Terragold DDH and Outcrops

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Surface Prospecting and Channel Sampling

Stripping activities resulted in the identification of 5 outcrops in addition to the Terragold showing. A total of 22 channels, representing more than 180 metres of sampling, were completed across these six outcrops. Assay results are pending for the remaining 20 channels.

Table 1: Channel Sample Results

Channel Outcrop Assays results R4 Terragold showing 0.62 g/t Au over 1.0m R13 West 0.55 g/t Au over 7.0m

4 surface grab samples were collected on June 13, 2026 as part of the Company's field preparation program. See news release dated June 30, 2026.

Table 2: Surface Grab Sample Results

Sample Lithology UTM East UTM North Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) F158001 QFP-style intrusive 336035E 5351723N 1.24 0.30 F158002 Quartz breccia and quartz stockwork 335805E 5351795N 5.42 5.00 F158003 QFP-style intrusive 335844E 5351774N 0.64 0.30 F158004 Intermediate to mafic volcanic rock 335930E 5351729N 0.02 0.20

Next Steps

Over the coming weeks, Bullion will focus on receiving and interpreting assay results. The new drilling data will be integrated with the historical information and the Terragold 3D model to identify the areas with the strongest potential for the next phases of exploration.

About the Terragold Project

The Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha) is located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The main gold showing, discovered in the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a strike length exceeding 2 kilometres and to a depth of approximately 250 metres and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. The potential of the system is supported by a historical 237 kg bulk sample grading 3.64 g/t Au, confirming the presence of gold mineralization at surface.

Technical Disclosure

All surface channel and grab samples were prepared and analyzed by AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent commercial laboratory certified under ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Sample preparation includes crushing to 90% passing 2 mm and pulverizing to 90% passing 75 µm. Gold analyses were performed by 50 g fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Multi-element suites, including silver (Ag), were analyzed using a 4-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES). Bullion Gold strictly adheres to industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Certified reference materials (standards), blank samples, and field/laboratory duplicates are systematically inserted into the sample sequence to monitor analytical precision and accuracy. Surface grab and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the true width or overall grade of mineralization across the Terragold Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold Project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice-President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

Additional information is available on the Company's website bulliongold.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.