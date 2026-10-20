Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven minerals prospect generator, is pleased to announce the establishment of two wholly owned subsidiaries: Masi Resources S.A.C. in Peru and Golden Dyke Exploration LLC in Alaska. Each gives the Company a dedicated local company through which to acquire and hold ground and bring in partners.

Geomorphic AI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sumner, said, "Peru and Alaska are two of the most prospective places in the world to explore for copper and gold, and we now have our own company in each. Both have world-class geology, clear systems for acquiring mineral rights, and decades of public geological data. That is exactly where our platform finds its best targets. We are building a portfolio in each jurisdiction, and we are excited to be announcing our first projects soon."

HIGHLIGHTS

Alaska, a world-class and underexplored endowment: Alaska hosts major gold, copper, zinc and critical-mineral deposits, yet much of the state has seen little modern exploration, leaving large areas of prospective ground with no recent work.

Alaska hosts major gold, copper, zinc and critical-mineral deposits, yet much of the state has seen little modern exploration, leaving large areas of prospective ground with no recent work. Alaska, open ground and growing data: a well-established State claim-staking system gives direct access to open ground, and decades of USGS and State geochemistry and mapping are being extended by new State airborne geophysical surveys.

a well-established State claim-staking system gives direct access to open ground, and decades of USGS and State geochemistry and mapping are being extended by new State airborne geophysical surveys. Peru, one of the world's great metal producers: Peru is a leading producer of copper, silver, zinc and gold, and its Andean belts host porphyry copper, epithermal gold-silver and polymetallic systems of world scale.

Peru is a leading producer of copper, silver, zinc and gold, and its Andean belts host porphyry copper, epithermal gold-silver and polymetallic systems of world scale. Peru, a transparent concession system: mineral rights are granted through a public, map-based concession cadastre, supported by national geological mapping, geochemistry and an archive of historical exploration.

The Company is building a portfolio of projects in both Peru and Alaska, expects to announce its first projects soon, and welcomes discussions with prospective partners.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in prospective jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Notes

Mineral deposits and production referred to in this release are described for geological context only, are owned by third parties, and are not indicative of mineralization on any ground the Company holds or may acquire.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's plans for its Peru and Alaska subsidiaries, the acquisition of mineral rights, the ability to attract partners, regulatory and political conditions in Peru and Alaska, commodity prices and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319887