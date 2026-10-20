Apparel developed for print on demand, modern fits and competitive base prices give Spreadshop partners more ways to build their brands.

Spreadshop, the free all-in-one merch shop solution with built-in print on demand, is expanding its product range with SPREAD Collection, its premium in-house apparel line developed specifically for Spreadshop partners.

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SPREAD Collection: Premium essentials from Spreadshop for print-on-demand. Photo: Spreadshop

Designed to work seamlessly with Spreadshop's print-on-demand processes, the collection now counts 80 essentials in Europe and 27 in North America, from everyday tees, heavyweight hoodies, oversized and cropped styles to tops, bottoms and kidswear. More styles will follow.

The collection started last year with a handful of pilot styles, and partners took to them quickly: the share of active Spreadshop sellers using in-house blanks rose 50% year on year, from 20% to 30%.

SPREAD collection gives partners premium apparel at more competitive prices than Spreadshop could previously achieve through third-party blank providers. It also brings:

Designed for vibrant, detailed prints: fabrics and construction are developed for Spreadshop's printing and embroidery methods, including digital-direct (DD), direct-to-film (DTF) and plot printing.

fabrics and construction are developed for Spreadshop's printing and embroidery methods, including digital-direct (DD), direct-to-film (DTF) and plot printing. More reliable availability: greater control over the supply chain reduces the risk of stock-outs on bestsellers.

greater control over the supply chain reduces the risk of stock-outs on bestsellers. Room for margin: competitive base prices give shop owners more flexibility between attractive customer pricing and their own margins.

Hero products

Base prices include the product, production handling, one print and packaging:

Premium T-Shirt: 100% organic cotton, heavyweight 200 GSM. €20.99 in Europe; $19.99 in North America.

100% organic cotton, heavyweight 200 GSM. €20.99 in Europe; $19.99 in North America. Unisex Premium Oversized T-Shirt: 100% organic cotton, heavyweight 240 GSM. €22.49 in Europe; $19.99 in North America.

100% organic cotton, heavyweight 240 GSM. €22.49 in Europe; $19.99 in North America. Premium Hoodie: 70% organic cotton and 30% recycled polyester, heavyweight 300 GSM, brushed fleece interior. €31.99 in Europe; $32.99 in North America.

Many styles use organic cotton and, depending on the item, are certified to OEKO-TEX Standard 100 or GOTS. Sizes go up to 5XL wherever possible.

"We wanted to give our partners the products they're looking for today: contemporary fits, premium materials and great print results, without forcing them to choose between quality and price," said Marko Staer, Head of Spreadshop. "Developing the collection ourselves gives us greater control over the product, our production and availability. Ultimately, it means better value for our partners and their customers."

Selling with Spreadshop

Creators, brands, NGOs, clubs and businesses can open a free merch shop and sell custom products without managing production.

Start without risk: no setup fees, credit card or minimum orders required. Products are made only when customers place an order, eliminating the upfront inventory investment.

no setup fees, credit card or minimum orders required. Products are made only when customers place an order, eliminating the upfront inventory investment. Fast production and dispatch: 80% of orders leave Spreadshop's own production facilities within 2 days.

80% of orders leave Spreadshop's own production facilities within 2 days. No coding required: create a branded online shop in minutes.

create a branded online shop in minutes. Returns included: Spreadshop handles customer service and returns for every order.

Explore SPREAD Collection: North America Europe

About Spreadshop

Spreadshop is a free, all-in-one print-on-demand merch shop solution that lets partners sell custom products through their own branded online stores, while Spreadshop handles production, shipping and customer service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261016728055/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Clémence Bénet

marketing-eu@spreadshop.com