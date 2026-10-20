Segway Powersports Highlights Off-Road Performance and Smart Technology at 140th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports, a global innovator in intelligent off-road vehicles and connected riding systems, concluded its showcase at the 140th Canton Fair. It presented two flagship models-the Super Villain SX20T, a high-performance sport SSV, and the AT10 W MUD, an ATV built for challenging terrain-highlighting its capabilities in power, off-road handling and intelligent riding technology.

Segway Powersports specializes in developing and manufacturing high-performance all-terrain vehicles and connected driving systems. It aims to set a benchmark in the global off-road vehicle (ORV) industry. Its patents span vehicle design, power systems and smart in-vehicle systems. The brand's sales and service network covers more than 60 countries and regions, with over 1,000 retailers.

Among the vehicles on display was the Segway Super Villain SX20T, the brand's flagship high-performance sport SSV, combining powerful performance, intelligent controls and professional-grade off-road equipment. Its 2.0T GDi engine delivers 235 hp and 380 N•m of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic (7AT) transmission. It reaches speeds of up to 150 km/h and can tackle gradients of up to 70%. Its Smart Commanding System integrates a central touchscreen and offers three driving modes: Normal, Racing and Climbing. A high-strength chassis and racing shocks help maintain stability and ride comfort over rough terrain, while a six-point harness provides additional protection.

Purpose-built for muddy terrain, wetlands and forest trails, the Segway AT10 W MUD combines powerful performance with intelligent features for greater control and confidence. Its 97 hp powertrain, wide stance and 320 mm of ground clearance work together to deliver strong off-road capability and responsive handling in demanding conditions, while a standard 4,500 lb winch provides recovery support when needed. Specially engineered intake, electrical and drainage systems further enhance its water-wading capability and reliability.

The showcase underscored Segway Powersports' expertise in developing high-performance off-road vehicles and integrating smart technology. Together, the two models highlighted the diversity of its product lineup for global markets.

About Segway Powersports

Segway Powersports is Segway's professional-grade, high-performance powersports line for global markets. Guided by expertise, the pursuit of excellence and a spirit of exploration, the brand develops off-road vehicles that combine powerful performance, strong torque, reliable durability and responsive handling. Built for diverse and demanding terrain, its vehicles give riders the confidence to take on new challenges, reflecting the brand's "Fear No Place" philosophy.

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