Sound Physicians: Sound Inpatient Physicians Announces New Credit Agreement

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Sound Inpatient Physicians, Inc. ("Sound"), a leading physician-led organization whose affiliated physician practices provide acute and post-acute care services to hospitals and health systems, today announced that it has entered into new 5-year, $1,050 million senior secured credit facilities that refinances its existing credit facilities.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of these new facilities, which strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility as we continue to execute our growth strategy while optimizing our capital structure," said Matthew Greer, Chief Financial Officer of Sound. "The new facilities extend our maturity profile and provide flexibility and additional liquidity to continue investing in our business. We believe this capital structure positions us well to support our customers and execute our long-term strategic priorities."

Monarch Alternative Capital served as lead arranger, administrative agent and collateral agent for the credit facilities.

"We are excited to partner with the talented team at Sound and support the Company's future growth opportunities," said Adam Reich, Managing Principal at Monarch. "The financing provides Sound with the capital to execute on its strategic priorities and reflects Monarch's ability to deliver tailored credit solutions for companies at important inflection points."

About Sound

As a physician-founded and led medical group, our priority is building lasting partnerships with hospitals and health systems to ensure every patient receives the care they need - and deserve. Shaped over two-plus decades by clinical excellence and well-honed business acumen, we're proud to have more than 4,000 clinicians serving across emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, and anesthesia. Through these specialties, we touch the lives of millions of patients each year in local communities across 45 states. We also support the health and well-being of tens of thousands of long-term care residents, some of the most vulnerable patients, through our accountable care organization. From addressing universal challenges to unique community needs, we help our partners and clinical teams thrive today and well into the future. For more information, visit SoundPhysicians.com. Sound's principal executive offices are located at 1222 Demonbreun St., Suite 1601 Nashville, TN 37203.

About Monarch Alternative Capital

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with approximately $17 billion in assets under management. Monarch seeks to capitalize on dislocation across many segments of the credit markets with a focus on corporate credit and real estate. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

Sound media contact:

Anni Lange, Senior Vice President, Marketing

SoundCommunications@soundphysicians.com

855-768-6363

SOURCE: Sound Physicians

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sound-inpatient-physicians-announces-new-credit-agreement-1238396