Payani AI Launches AI-Powered Marketing and Sales Execution: Tell the AI What You Want Done

San Francisco technology company launches a conversational AI execution system that understands business data and carries out marketing and sales operations through natural language and voice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / For decades, business software has operated on the same assumption: people must learn how to use it. They navigate dashboards, move between applications, interpret data, and manually turn information into action.

Today, Payani AI is introducing a different way to work.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company announced the launch of its new conversational execution system, enabling businesses to automate marketing and sales operations by simply telling AI what they want accomplished.

Instead of navigating a CRM, building an audience, opening an email platform, and configuring workflows separately, users describe their objectives through voice or text. Payani AI understands the request using the company's actual customer data, marketing activity, and sales pipeline, then coordinates and executes the necessary work across its connected platform.

The shift is fundamental: instead of people operating software, people direct the intelligence that operates it.

From Software You Operate to Software That Works for You

Modern marketing and sales operations are fragmented. Customer information lives in CRMs, conversations are scattered across inboxes, and campaign performance sits in separate dashboards.

Even with AI features added to these applications, people remain responsible for connecting information and coordinating execution.

Payani AI was built around a different architecture.

Its intelligence layer, Ask Payani, connects business data, marketing expertise, and execution in one environment. Rather than functioning as an isolated chatbot or AI assistant, it operates across the company's marketing and sales workflows.

For example, a user can say:

"Find everyone who replied to last week's campaign, draft a personal follow-up for each, and book a call with the ones who asked about pricing."

Payani AI interprets the instruction, identifies relevant customer records and communications, prepares personalized follow-ups, and coordinates the next steps using the platform's connected capabilities.

Through natural language or voice, users can direct prospecting, campaign creation, CRM updates, content production, scheduling, and automated workflows without manually navigating each application.

"Software has always required people to do the connecting, the interpreting, and the operating," said Ali Payani, Founder and CEO of Payani AI. "We built Payani around the opposite idea. Your AI should already understand your business. You should be able to tell it what you want to accomplish, and it should know how to get the work done."

AI That Understands the Business and Takes Action

Most generative AI tools begin with a prompt. Payani AI begins with the business.

The platform connects customer records, email conversations, campaign performance, sales opportunities, and marketing activity, allowing its intelligence to operate with business-specific context.

Where a conventional AI tool might generate an email from a generic instruction, Payani AI can incorporate a prospect's deal stage, previous communications, and engagement history to prepare a relevant message.

The new execution system extends this intelligence beyond individual recommendations. A single instruction can trigger multiple coordinated actions across the platform, connecting business context directly to execution.

These capabilities operate within Payani AI's integrated environment, which includes CRM, prospecting, email marketing, social publishing, creative production, advertising, reporting, and workflow automation.

The platform also includes Payani Switch, designed to simplify migration from established CRM systems such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Zoho.

Customers have moved more than 100,000 contacts into Payani AI in its first weeks, including one company's full HubSpot history of 46,000 contacts in an afternoon.

Automated Execution With Human Control

Payani AI's approach combines automated execution with business oversight.

The system uses the platform's existing permissions, validation rules, and safeguards. Before sending communications, publishing content, or activating workflows, users can review proposed actions and provide approval.

Actions are recorded for accountability, while existing access permissions remain enforced.

This allows businesses to automate complex marketing and sales processes while maintaining control over customer information, communications, and brand standards.

Built From Real Marketing Experience

Payani AI emerged from years of operating marketing and growth businesses through Payani Group, founded by technology entrepreneur Ali Payani.

Rather than developing another standalone AI application, the company set out to address a problem experienced firsthand: businesses collect enormous amounts of information but lack the connected intelligence needed to translate it into coordinated action.

Developed and funded internally through Payani Group, Payani AI is already used within the group's marketing operations, connecting product development with practical experience serving businesses across multiple industries.

Payani is also scheduled to deliver a keynote at the 2026 TechEquity AI Summit, exploring the future of marketing and sales as organizations transition from human-operated software to AI-powered operations.

"The real transformation isn't that AI can write an email or build a campaign," Payani said. "It's that intelligence can understand why the work matters, use the context of your business, and carry it through. We're moving toward a world where the software works for the business, not the other way around."

Availability

Payani AI's new conversational execution system launches today, October 20, 2026, bringing AI-directed marketing and sales operations into its connected platform.

Businesses can explore Payani AI, including its CRM, prospecting, campaign management, creative production, reporting, and workflow automation capabilities, at https://payani.ai.

About Payani AI

Payani AI is a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company building connected intelligence for marketing and sales. Developed by Payani Group, its platform brings business data, marketing expertise, and execution together in one system that understands the business and does the work.

Media contact: Payani AI, hello@payani.ai, https://payani.ai

SOURCE: PAYANI AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payani-ai-launches-ai-powered-marketing-and-sales-execution-tell-1238684