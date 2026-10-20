TriageLogic's MedMessage Automate Addresses the Top Digital Priority in BDO's 2026 Healthcare Survey

Provider executives ranked patient self-service and engagement tools as their #1 digital priority. MedMessage Automate brings that digital front door to the phone lines of physician practices and health system clinics while keeping front-desk staff in control.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Patient self-service and engagement tools ranked as the top digital transformation priority in BDO's 2026 State of Digital Transformation Healthcare Survey, conducted by Becker's Healthcare. The survey of 181 senior healthcare executives also found that 76% of provider organizations increased their digital transformation budgets in the past fiscal year, with 39% raising spending by more than 15%.

The report describes this focus as the "digital front door," which helps providers attract new patients, retain existing ones, and increase throughput without adding clinical capacity. Brad Boyd, co-leader of the BDO Center for Healthcare Excellence and Innovation, called getting the digital front door right the single most impactful area for mitigating margin compression. Healthcare workforce pressure is part of the picture as well: executives ranked workforce technology and automation fourth among their digital priorities, and 36% cited workforce optimization and retention as a driver of their investments.

TriageLogic's MedMessage Automate brings that digital front door to the phone lines of physician practices and health system clinics. The system engages callers and uses medically scripted technology to guide patients through a structured intake process, helping identify potential emergencies and direct patients toward the appropriate level of care. Urgent concerns are flagged for healthcare staff, while routine requests are organized and routed for follow-up. TriageLogic estimates the system reduces front-desk calls by about 75% and saves 3 to 7 minutes of staff time per message. MedMessage Automate is HIPAA-compliant with SOC 2 Type II attestation and works alongside existing EHR systems.

The survey found that the biggest barriers to digital transformation are organizational rather than technical. Nearly half of respondents (47%) named change management and governance as the single biggest barrier, followed by legacy system complexity (23%) and funding constraints (20%). The report notes that while simple workflows are likely to be automated, more complex workflows will still require people. MedMessage Automate is built on that principle. Its medically scripted workflows help identify potentially urgent symptoms and guide patients toward appropriate care, while healthcare staff retain responsibility for reviewing messages, responding to flagged concerns, and determining next steps.

"Health leaders told BDO that their biggest barriers are people and process, not technology," said Charu Raheja, CEO of TriageLogic. "MedMessage Automate combines medically scripted technology with structured workflows and staff oversight. It takes routine calls off the front desk while helping identify urgent patient needs. Practices can also use our nurses for clinical support during office hours or after hours."

For practices and clinics that also need clinical coverage outside office hours, MedMessage Automate can be paired with TriageLogic's Nurse Triage On Call service. Registered nurses follow physician-approved Schmitt-Thompson protocols and return calls in about nine minutes on average. TriageLogic estimates that about one in six triage calls helps a patient avoid an unnecessary emergency department visit.

The survey also found that 92% of executives are confident their digital investments will deliver measurable ROI within 24 months. MedMessage Automate gives practices and clinics concrete measures to track that return, including front-desk call volume and staff time spent per message.

Key benefits

Routine front-desk calls shift to text, with an estimated 75% reduction in front-desk calls.

An estimated 3 to 7 minutes of staff time saved per message.

Medically scripted workflows help identify potential emergencies and flag urgent concerns for healthcare staff.

Staff stay in control, reviewing and routing every structured message.

Works alongside existing EHR systems, with HIPAA compliance and SOC 2 Type II attestation.

Optional pairing with Nurse Triage On Call for 24/7 access to registered nurses.

Learn more about MedMessage Automate at https://triagelogic.com/medmessage-automate/.

About TriageLogic

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of nurse telehealth technology, nurse triage services, and clinical communication solutions. Founded in 2006, TriageLogic serves more than 22,000 physicians and covers over 42.5 million lives nationwide. Its solutions include Nurse Triage On Call, nurse triage software platforms, and MedMessage Automate, a patented structured clinical message intake tool.

Media Contact

Amy Smith | (336) 529-2493 | amy.smith@triagelogic.com

Account Manager, TriageLogic | triagelogic.com

8834 Goodby's Executive Dr. #1, Jacksonville, FL 32217

SOURCE: TriageLogic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/triagelogics-medmessage-automate-addresses-the-top-digital-priority-i-1238710