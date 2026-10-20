SmallCaps Daily Sits Down with CEO David Greenway to Discuss Rising Copper Demand, the Company's North American Exploration Portfolio, and Its Strategy for Advancing Past-Producing Mining Properties

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE: CEXY) (OTCID: CEXYF) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is advancing a portfolio of copper exploration properties across North America amid growing demand for the metal. SmallCaps Daily sat down with President and CEO David Greenway to discuss the Company's focus on historically producing mining properties, its exploration strategy, and the opportunities management sees in the evolving copper market.

Copper One's flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project is located in Nevada. The Company also has the Sport Copper Project in Utah and the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project and Redhill Property in British Columbia. During the interview, Greenway discussed how Copper One uses historical geological records to evaluate past-producing properties, its current exploration and drilling programs, and its approach to financing and potential joint ventures.

To read the full interview, visit:

https://smallcapsdaily.com/coppers-coming-supply-crunch-copper-one-ceo-david-greenway-on-nevada-historic-mines-and-the-race-for-new-discoveries

About Copper One Resources Corp.

Copper One Resources Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing copper and other mineral properties with exploration potential. The Company's strategy emphasizes historically producing mining districts and projects with existing geological information that can help guide further exploration.

Copper One's flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project is located in Nevada. Its broader portfolio includes the Sport Copper Project in Utah and the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project and Redhill Property in British Columbia. The Company is pursuing exploration and drilling activities across its properties while evaluating additional opportunities to expand its portfolio.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319920