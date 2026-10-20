Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF), F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Ross McElroy, CEO, will be presenting on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9:40 AM Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.