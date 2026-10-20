FusionLayer Group, the control plane for AI-driven telecom-scale networks, today announced its membership in the Virtual Worlds Association (VWA). As AI factories, edge applications and emerging virtual environments place new demands on digital infrastructure, FusionLayer will contribute its expertise in intelligent connectivity, automation and network orchestration to the European Virtual Worlds ecosystem.

Building the Infrastructure for Virtual Worlds

The Virtual Worlds Association brings together industry, research, academia and innovators across Europe. Together with the European Commission, it supports the European Partnership for Virtual Worlds and contributes to the research, innovation and technology agenda for Virtual Worlds and Web 4.0.

Virtual Worlds represent more than immersive applications. They bring physical and digital environments together in real time and depend on a combination of advanced networking, edge computing, AI, and distributed infrastructure. Building these environments at scale requires connectivity that is reliable, programmable, and increasingly autonomous.

FusionLayer Brings Intelligent Connectivity to the Ecosystem

FusionLayer will contribute its experience in Private 5G, edge computing, and AI-driven network automation. Together, these technologies form the connectivity foundation needed to support increasingly distributed, data-intensive applications.

As networks become more dynamic, managing the infrastructure behind these applications also becomes more complex. FusionLayer addresses this challenge through a centralized and automated Network Source of Truth, providing a consistent foundation for network orchestration and automation.

This enables infrastructure to evolve from static connectivity to an intelligent, adaptive network fabric. By connecting network data, automation and distributed infrastructure, FusionLayer helps operators and enterprises deploy and manage services with greater speed, consistency and control.

"The transition toward Virtual Worlds is also a network infrastructure challenge. If the underlying connectivity cannot adapt quickly and intelligently, applications will struggle to scale," said Juha Holkkola, CEO of FusionLayer.

"By joining the Virtual Worlds Association, we can bring our expertise in Network Source of Truth, network automation and distributed infrastructure into the European Web 4.0 ecosystem. Our goal is to help ensure that the connectivity foundations behind 5G, edge and AI-driven applications are ready for large-scale deployment."

"We are delighted to welcome FusionLayer to the Association," said Laszlo Arnauld, vice president of the Virtual Worlds Association. "The development of Virtual Worlds requires expertise across the entire technology stack, from applications and user experience to the underlying digital infrastructure. FusionLayer brings valuable experience in network automation and connectivity intelligence that can help translate research and innovation into scalable deployments."

Looking Ahead

FusionLayer will contribute to the Virtual Worlds Association's work on scalable and interoperable digital infrastructure, with a particular focus on network orchestration and automation. The goal is to help ensure that Europe's emerging Virtual Worlds ecosystem can rely on secure, high-performance connectivity that supports increasingly distributed and intelligent applications.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer provides the control layer that enables the future of networks. Its cloud-native DDI platform automates and secures IP address management, DNS, and DHCP, while Xverse enables rapid deployment and lifecycle management of distributed AI and edge infrastructure.

Together with Primea and Omnitele's RAN and telecom transformation services, FusionLayer extends automation across the full network stack, from core IP infrastructure to radio access networks. The result is programmable, telecom-grade networks that combine operational stability with the speed required to power AI at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020151622/en/

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