AI-Native Platform Moves Beyond CAD and AI Copilots to Perform Engineering Work, Expand Engineering Capacity and Make Expertise Scalable

WSCAD, a global provider of electrical engineering software, has introduced ELECTRIX OS, an AI-native platform designed to fundamentally change how electrical systems are engineered.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020307667/en/

Based on technical requirements, ELECTRIX OS develops a structured power concept with voltage levels and load groups. Points requiring further clarification are highlighted directly in the design.

Unveiled at its worldwide premiere during RE:ENGINEER 2026 in Munich, Germany, on October 13, 2026, ELECTRIX OS introduces Engineering Intelligence, a new category of software that moves beyond computer-aided design and AI copilots to perform portions of the actual engineering work.

For decades, CAD software has enabled engineers to create and document technical designs. More recently, AI copilots have helped automate individual tasks within these established workflows. But in both cases, engineers still perform the underlying engineering work themselves.

ELECTRIX OS fundamentally changes this division of labor. Engineers define the objectives, requirements and technical constraints. The platform interprets those requirements, applies engineering knowledge and develops technical solutions for engineers to evaluate, modify and approve. The CAD system subsequently handles implementation and documentation. The result is a shift from software that primarily documents engineering decisions to software that actively performs engineering work.

Platform highlights include:

From drawing to engineering: ELECTRIX OS goes beyond automating CAD tasks to perform portions of the technical engineering process itself.

ELECTRIX OS goes beyond automating CAD tasks to perform portions of the technical engineering process itself. Additional engineering capacity: The platform develops electrical engineering solutions based on requirements, standards and company guidelines. Engineers evaluate, modify and approve the proposed solutions.

The platform develops electrical engineering solutions based on requirements, standards and company guidelines. Engineers evaluate, modify and approve the proposed solutions. Making engineering knowledge scalable: Proven solutions and company standards can be reused in new projects, making expertise available across engineering teams.

Proven solutions and company standards can be reused in new projects, making expertise available across engineering teams. Engineering Intelligence with human control: Technical solutions are developed within a structured engineering environment, with defined validation rules and engineers retaining final decision-making authority.

"CAD digitized drawing. But Engineering Intelligence is beginning to digitize engineering itself. For decades, we have developed software that enables engineers to document their technical decisions. With ELECTRIX OS, this relationship has fundamentally changed. Humans define the objective, AI develops technical solutions and the CAD system handles implementation and documentation. Engineers are increasingly evolving from those who carry out tasks into decision-makers and orchestrators," says Dr. Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD.

The introduction of Engineering Intelligence addresses two increasingly important challenges facing engineering organizations: insufficient engineering capacity and the difficulty of scaling technical expertise

A recent WSCAD study, "The State of Electrical Engineering 2026," highlighted the need to ease engineers' workloads. Among the 1,267 E-CAD users surveyed across 40 countries, around 54 percent said they had no time for innovation or improvements to workflows.

"An AI copilot can make an individual engineer faster. Engineering Intelligence goes further by enabling software to take on parts of the engineering workload itself. This creates the potential for additional engineering capacity without requiring a proportional increase in engineering resources," Zein explains.

"Our objective is to give engineers more time for what they were trained to do: develop innovative technical solutions, solve complex problems and make engineering decisions."

Beyond CAD and AI Copilots: A Fundamentally Different Approach

The distinction between AI-assisted CAD and Engineering Intelligence lies in where the software operates within the engineering process.

Traditional CAD systems support the creation and documentation of technical designs. AI copilots improve productivity by assisting engineers with individual tasks, such as finding components, generating drawings or automating repetitive operations.

Engineering Intelligence operates at a different level. Instead of merely helping engineers execute their decisions, it participates in developing the technical solutions themselves. ELECTRIX OS introduces an intelligent engineering layer above the CAD system. This layer interprets requirements, evaluates technical constraints, applies engineering knowledge and develops solutions before directing the CAD system to produce the corresponding designs and documentation.

CAD therefore remains essential, but its role changes. Rather than serving as the center of the engineering process, it becomes the execution and documentation layer of a more intelligent engineering environment. This architectural separation also establishes the foundation for CAD-independent engineering workflows, in which technical decisions and engineering knowledge are not inherently tied to a particular CAD application.

From Technical Requirements to Complete Design

ELECTRIX OS is built on an AI-native architecture in which an intelligent engineering layer interprets technical requirements, develops solutions and controls their implementation through downstream CAD systems.

Engineers assign ELECTRIX OS a planning task and define the objectives and technical specifications. These may be based on specification documents, customer requirements, company standards or task descriptions. The system breaks them down into verifiable requirements and documents their origins. If information is missing or specifications conflict, it asks clarifying questions and can suggest answers based on company standards or previous projects. Affected planning steps remain unresolved until these issues have been clarified.

One sample application is the electrical engineering design of a packaging machine. The engineer specifies a production capacity of 250 bottles per minute, the use of Allen-Bradley components, relevant UL requirements, redundant safety circuits and a maximum control cabinet width of 50 inches. ELECTRIX OS uses these parameters to develop a design, from the functional structure and power distribution to control and safety concepts and component selection. The engineer evaluates alternatives, requests modifications and approves the solution. The platform then uses the E-CAD system to generate the required circuit diagrams, bills of materials and manufacturing documentation.

Initial CAD integration is planned through WSCAD's own electrical CAD software, ELECTRIX AI. The architecture is designed to support integration with other CAD systems as the platform evolves. Importantly, the engineering process begins with the intended product and its technical requirements, not with a drawing. The resulting CAD documentation becomes an output of the engineering process rather than its starting point.

Trustworthy AI Rather Than Maximum Autonomy

Unlike general-purpose AI applications, engineering software must operate within defined technical, regulatory and safety constraints. A solution that sounds plausible but is technically incorrect is unacceptable. Technical decisions must be traceable and verifiable against defined requirements, standards and design rules, so ELECTRIX OS combines specialized AI agents with a structured engineering model and fixed validation rules.

The agents perform tasks such as analyzing requirements or developing power distribution, control and safety concepts. Before proposals are incorporated into a project model, the system checks them for structural integrity, completeness and inconsistencies. Every AI processing step is logged, including its inputs and results. When changes are made, engineers can selectively revise the parts of the design that depend on them, reducing the effort required for modifications.

"We have not simply put a language model in front of a CAD system. We have built a model of electrical engineering in which the AI can operate but does not define what is correct. Every proposal must pass the same validation rules that apply to human input. And where the AI is uncertain, it asks rather than decides. That is the difference between an assistant and a foundation," explains Daniel Papp, Product Owner for ELECTRIX OS at WSCAD.

The engineer remains responsible for evaluating technical alternatives, resolving uncertainties, approving solutions and making final engineering decisions. WSCAD's objective is not to eliminate human engineering judgment, but to combine AI-driven execution with the expertise, oversight and accountability of qualified engineers.

Making Engineering Knowledge Scalable

One of the industry's greatest challenges is that valuable engineering expertise often resides in the minds of a relatively small number of experienced engineers. Company-specific design methods, preferred components, proven solutions and lessons learned from previous projects are frequently difficult to capture, transfer and reuse systematically.

A key element of ELECTRIX OS is its ability to connect technical requirements with a company's existing engineering knowledge. The platform links requirements, assumptions, functions and technical objects within a shared project model. This makes it possible to trace why a particular technical solution was chosen and understand the impact of subsequent changes.

A separate knowledge base contains standards, company guidelines and proven solution patterns. AI can apply this knowledge but cannot modify it independently. Solutions developed for one project can also be used in future projects, ensuring that accumulated expertise remains available beyond individual projects and when employees leave or change roles. Less experienced engineers can draw on their organization's documented knowledge and proven solutions.

By making engineering expertise reusable across projects and teams, ELECTRIX OS is designed to reduce dependence on individual knowledge holders and help organizations maintain engineering continuity as experienced employees retire or change roles. This is particularly relevant in an industry facing growing technical complexity and increasing pressure on engineering resources.

The underlying engineering knowledge can be stored on a company's own computers or servers; processing data in a public or external cloud is not required.

From Performing Every Task to Orchestrating the Engineering Process

Engineering Intelligence also changes the role of the electrical engineer. Today, engineers frequently spend substantial portions of their working day navigating CAD software, searching for components, creating drawings and preparing documentation. With Engineering Intelligence, they can increasingly focus on defining objectives, establishing technical requirements, evaluating alternatives and approving engineering solutions. WSCAD describes this transition as moving from a "one-person orchestra" to a "conductor." Instead of personally performing every individual task, the engineer directs and oversees the engineering process.

The engineer's technical expertise becomes more important, not less, because the quality of the resulting solutions depends on clearly defined requirements, sound engineering judgment and informed decision-making.

"The more powerful AI becomes, the more valuable engineering expertise becomes," Zein says. "Engineers will spend less time operating software and more time making the technical decisions that determine the quality and performance of the products they develop."

WSCAD Invites Companies to Help Shape Engineering Intelligence Ahead of 2027 Launch

ELECTRIX OS is scheduled for commercial release in 2027. Ahead of that launch, WSCAD is inviting a limited number of companies to participate in a development partner program and help shape this new category of engineering software. The program is designed for companies with in-house electrical engineering capabilities, particularly those working on recurring projects involving multiple configurations or product variants. Selected development partners will collaborate directly with WSCAD's engineering team using real engineering projects and application requirements.

Participants will benefit from:

Early access to ELECTRIX OS before general availability.

Direct collaboration with WSCAD's development team.

The opportunity to influence the product roadmap based on their own engineering applications.

Early-bird commercial terms when ELECTRIX OS launches.

The program requires an engineering contact who can dedicate approximately two to four hours per month. Companies do not need to be existing WSCAD customers. Organizations using AutoCAD Electrical, EPLAN or other electrical CAD systems are also welcome to apply.

"We believe the future of engineering software should be shaped together with the engineers who will use it," Zein says. "That's why we're inviting selected companies to work directly with us. Their real-world engineering challenges will help determine how Engineering Intelligence evolves."

Further information and applications are available at www.wscad.com/us/electrixos/.

About WSCAD

WSCAD is the world's first provider of AI-powered E-CAD software and has specialized in electrical engineering solutions for more than 35 years. Its unified platform integrates six disciplines with a central database, spanning electrical engineering, control cabinet design and building automation. AI features increase efficiency, enable automation and make complex tasks accessible to less experienced users. More than 40,000 users in over 100 countries use WSCAD in machine and plant engineering and electrical installation. Applications such as Cabinet AR and Building AR support digital planning and service processes. The E-CAD data library wscaduniverse.com provides more than 2.2 million component records free of charge. The portfolio is complemented by eleven engineering services, ranging from engineering checks to training and data conversion. WSCAD is part of the Buhl Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020307667/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Heidi Murphy

heidi.murphy@padillaco.com