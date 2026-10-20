FiRa Core 4.1 expands secure, private, and interoperable FiRa deployments.

The FiRa Consortium today announced the release of the FiRa Core 4.1 Specifications and an updated 4.1 Certification Program to help advance ultra-wideband (UWB) interoperability within the FiRa ecosystem.

Core 4.1 introduces enhancements for FiRa Untracked Navigation, expanded cryptographic security certification, and additional support for concurrent ranging and data capabilities across multi-vendor FiRa deployments.

The release supports deployment requirements defined by the FiRa Frameworks and Profiles Sub-Group (FPSG), including high-density indoor positioning, hardware-level security, and concurrent data capabilities for FiRa use cases.

Features of the FiRa Core 4.1 Specifications and Certification Program

Enhanced Downlink Time Difference of Arrival (DL-TDoA) for FiRa Untracked Navigation Adds coordinate-system and anchor-location encoding options, including floor identification without increasing message size, with certification coverage for these options and cross-cluster synchronization.

Adds coordinate-system and anchor-location encoding options, including floor identification without increasing message size, with certification coverage for these options and cross-cluster synchronization. Expanded Double-Sided Two-Way Ranging (DS-TWR) security certification Adds responder-specific sub-session keys and 256-bit key testing for Dynamic and Provisioned Scrambled Timestamp Sequence (STS).

Adds responder-specific sub-session keys and 256-bit key testing for Dynamic and Provisioned Scrambled Timestamp Sequence (STS). Extended ranging capabilities Increases certification coverage for data transfer during Double-Sided Two-Way Ranging (DS-TWR) and One-Way Ranging Angle of Arrival (OWR AoA) measurements.

Increases certification coverage for data transfer during Double-Sided Two-Way Ranging (DS-TWR) and One-Way Ranging Angle of Arrival (OWR AoA) measurements. Specification and program maintenance Includes clarifications, corrections, restructuring, and test updates to improve readability and support practical deployment.

User Benefits and Market Use Cases

FiRa Core 4.1 supports private multi-floor indoor navigation in venues such as airports, shopping malls, and hospitals by enabling floor identification and cross-cluster enhancement in anchor signals while devices receive positioning signals passively.

The release also supports enterprise, automotive, industrial, and asset-tracking deployments through stronger key testing and individualized session keys.

"The FiRa Core 4.1 release marks an important evolution in our technical roadmap. By introducing 256-bit cryptographic key validation, optimized DL-TDoA floor encoding, and cross-cluster synchronization, we are addressing real-world deployment challenges head-on. FiRa Core 4.1 ensures that FiRa Devices are not only more secure and private, but also simpler for manufacturers to deploy at global scale," said FiRa Consortium President Sunil Jogi.

FiRa Core 4.1 Certification Program

The updated FiRa 4.1 Certification Program is now available through FiRa Authorized Test Laboratories. Manufacturers and chipset vendors can now submit products for FiRa Core 4.1 compliance testing to earn the FiRa Certified designation and support multi-vendor interoperability.

About FiRa Consortium

The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to transforming the way we interact with our environment by enabling precise location awareness for people and devices using the secured fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. FiRa does this by driving the development of technical specifications and certification, advocating for effective regulations, and defining a broad set of use cases. To learn more about FiRa technology and the Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

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Contacts:

Amy Neale

FiRa Consortium

Marketing Manager

Telephone: +1 734 664 8969

Email: press@firaconsortium.org