LiveWire Group heads to EICMA with its most expansive lineup yet, with the European debut of S4 Honcho Trail and Street, world debuts of S4 Honcho Skate and DUST Spur, and the first public showing of the LiveWire DUST Hightail

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE: LVWR), a leader in the electric two-wheel industry, will showcase its most expansive product lineup to date at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020916877/en/

LiveWire S4 Honcho Street

Exhibiting alongside Harley-Davidson, LiveWire Group will display the growing S4 Honcho and DUST product families, including two all-new models planned for 2027, the European debut of the production S4 Honcho Street, the production-intent DUST Hightail, and the latest STACYC models.

"EICMA 2026 represents the continued expansion of the LiveWire Group portfolio," said Jon Bekefy, Head of Commercial at LiveWire. "From STACYC to S4 Honcho to DUST, we're creating more opportunities for people to get on two wheels, have fun, and build a lifelong connection to riding."

THE S4 HONCHO LINEUP EXPANDS

The S4 Honcho collection returns to EICMA with its most complete lineup yet, including S4 Honcho Street, S4 Honcho Trail, and the first public preview of the all-new S4 Honcho Skate, planned for 2027.

With the U.S. launch of S4 Honcho Street set for next week, the production-ready S4 Honcho Street makes its debut at EICMA ahead of its European retail launch immediately following the show. The S4 Honcho Trail is now available globally, while the Honcho Skate offers a first look at the planned 2027 expansion of the S4 Honcho product range.

DUST HIGHTAIL MOVES TOWARD PRODUCTION

LiveWire Group will showcase the production-intent DUST Hightail ahead of its planned 2027 introduction. Following the acquisition of the assets of Dust Moto earlier this year, EICMA will mark the first public presentation of Hightail under the LiveWire brand, demonstrating the company's progress in integrating the platform into its growing portfolio of electric two-wheel products.

LiveWire will also preview a second model, DUST Spur, planned for 2027, further expanding the DUST family and reinforcing the company's strategy of building multiple product experiences across distinct rider segments while bridging the product offerings from STACYC to DUST.

STACYC CONTINUES TO CREATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF RIDERS

STACYC will showcase its latest lineup, including the 16eDrive, 20eDrive, 16eDrive Elite, and 20eDrive Elite.

Since pioneering the electric balance bike category, STACYC has introduced more than 250,000 riders worldwide to two wheels.

PRELIMINARY SPECIFICATIONS AND TIMING FOR S4 HONCHO SKATE AND DUST SPUR

Preliminary targets for specifications and timing, in addition to further details for newly announced models will be shared on November 2, 2026. Official production specifications and pricing to be released in Q1 of 2027.

VISIT LIVEWIRE GROUP AT EICMA 2026

The LiveWire Group display will be located alongside Harley-Davidson at Hall 14, Stand E46, at Fiera Milano from November 4-8, 2026.

ABOUT LIVEWIRE

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority stockholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on more than a decade of learnings in the EV space. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

LiveWire motorcycles: www.livewire.com

Dealership locations: www.livewire.com/locations

Media press assets: www.livewire.com/media

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020916877/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact EU

Niels Kleinlooh

niels.kleinlooh@livewire.com

Press Contact NA

Christopher Corona

christopher.corona@livewire.com