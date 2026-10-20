CAS collaborates with Microsoft to enable faster innovation in pharmaceutical, life sciences, and chemical industries

CAS ConnectionsSM integrates trusted human-curated scientific knowledge into Microsoft Copilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, today announced the availability of CAS Connections in Microsoft Copilot. The connector gives Copilot customers access to the CAS Content Collection and CAS NewtonSM, agentic AI built for science. CAS and Microsoft developed the connector with pharmaceutical, life sciences, and chemical organizations in mind.

R&D teams in these industries depend on scientific information and capabilities tailored to the unique needs of their researchers. CAS Connections integrates more than 150 years of CAS-curated scientific knowledge and the conversational intelligence of CAS Newton into Copilot, where many of these teams write, analyze, and collaborate every day. With curated science built into their daily workflow, researchers can work more efficiently and make better-informed decisions.

"Scientists in drug discovery and chemical R&D rely on CAS as an authoritative source for what is known about a substance, a reaction, or a target," said Tim Wahlberg, Interim President, CAS. "Working with Microsoft, we are putting that knowledge and unique set of capabilities inside Microsoft Copilot, so researchers can move faster from early ideas to new medicines and materials."

The connector will enable deep integration into common R&D workflows. For example, a chemist drafting the experimental section of a report in Microsoft Word can confirm a compound's CAS Registry Number and structure, check reaction conditions and reagent availability against CAS records, and cite the source as they write. An intellectual property analyst in Microsoft Teams can check whether a substance appears in the patent literature. A business development analyst preparing a licensing briefing in Microsoft PowerPoint can add patent landscape information that traces back to CAS content.

"Our pharmaceutical, life sciences, and chemical customers need AI they can trust, grounded in reliable scientific information," said Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Manager, Copilot Platform, Microsoft. "Bringing CAS into the Microsoft Copilot connector ecosystem was a strategic priority because CAS is an essential information source for these customers. Now scientists, patent teams, and business analysts can easily access this trusted information directly within Copilot."

Beyond Microsoft, CAS Connections enables R&D teams to integrate CAS content and CAS Newton into a broad set of tools they use every day. Those tools include electronic lab notebooks (ELNs), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), discovery platforms, and enterprise AI. CAS launched CAS Connections with several initial collaborators in June 2026.

The CAS-Microsoft Copilot connector can be accessed in the Microsoft Marketplace at: marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/WA200012172.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We are the scientific data intelligence partner empowering global innovators to capture the promise of AI and achieve real-world results. CAS builds the world's largest collection of scientist-curated data. That foundation underpins our portfolio of science-smart insights platforms and integrates with R&D workflows for more confident decisions and reliable predictions. As a pioneer at the intersection of scientific data and AI-driven discovery, CAS enables leaders in life sciences, chemistry, and materials with the unique capabilities and expertise that deliver transformative innovation. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

Media Contacts

Peter Carlton

Senior Communications Manager, CAS

CAS-PR@cas.org

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