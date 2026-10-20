DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White Now Available, Bringing Style to Cinematic Creators Worldwide

The Pearl White Edition of DJI's Breakthrough Dual-Lens Gimbal Camera Offers 17 Stops of Dynamic Range, 10-bit HDR Video, and Advanced D-Log 2 Color Science

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces the global availability of the Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White. This elegant new colorway delivers the complete dual-lens filmmaking power of the acclaimed Osmo Pocket 4P, featuring a premium 1-inch CMOS sensor with 17 stops of dynamic range, the latest 10-bit D-Log 2 color profile, and dual lenses spanning 20mm to 60mm optical range. Crafted with mica-infused pearlescent pigments and multi-layer spray coating technology, the Pearl White finish reveals subtle, soft luminous shifts across different lighting conditions and viewing angles. It combines the restrained sophistication of a professional camera with the refined sophistication of quiet luxury that complements lifestyle photography, travel vlogging, and everyday storytelling-offering fashion-forward creators a new visual choice for their creative toolkit.

Professional Cinematic Storytelling with Style

The Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White is engineered around two powerful lens configurations that transform how creators capture the world. The primary 20mm wide-angle lens features an all-new 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, delivering up to 4K/240 fps video powered by cutting-edge LOFIC technology. Its 17 stops of dynamic range-typically found only in high-end cinema cameras-preserve exceptional highlight and shadow details even in challenging lighting including brilliant sunsets, backlit portraits, and high-contrast scenes. The new 10-bit D-Log 2 color profile captures over one billion colors, empowering creators to recover shadow and highlight detail with cinema-grade precision and maximum grading flexibility. Meanwhile, the premium 60mm medium-tele lens with f/1.8 aperture (f/6.3-equivalent depth of field) and 3× optical zoom up to 12× zoom create the signature shallow-focus portraiture that defines cinematic production. Combined with the gimbal's precision stabilization and professional-grade color science, these lenses enable creators to shoot with the intent of cinema directors-maintaining studio-level control and post-production mastery in a remarkably compact 230-gram form.

Creative Features For Modern Filmmaking

Cinematic Slow Motion: Capture up to 8× ultra-HD slow motion at 4K/240 fps, turning dynamic moments-spinning subjects, flowing hair, cascading water-into mesmerizing slow-motion sequences with full optical detail intact.

Capture up to 8× ultra-HD slow motion at 4K/240 fps, turning dynamic moments-spinning subjects, flowing hair, cascading water-into mesmerizing slow-motion sequences with full optical detail intact. High-Resolution Stills: Capture up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear detail that can be reframed in post, ensuring creators never miss the perfect composition.

Capture up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear detail that can be reframed in post, ensuring creators never miss the perfect composition. 4K Live Photo: Automatically record 1.5-second clips in 4K for every photo, capturing the motion and narrative surrounding every frame.

Automatically record 1.5-second clips in 4K for every photo, capturing the motion and narrative surrounding every frame. Intelligent Tracking: Intelligently follow subjects - such as people, vehicles, pets, or dynamic shapes-with ActiveTrack 8.0 and keep them perfectly framed even in complex scenes.

Intelligently follow subjects - such as people, vehicles, pets, or dynamic shapes-with ActiveTrack 8.0 and keep them perfectly framed even in complex scenes. Ultra-Fast File Transfer: Streamline editing workflows with USB 3.1 support and 800MB/s transfer speeds.

Streamline editing workflows with USB 3.1 support and 800MB/s transfer speeds. Extended Creative Runtime: Capture every moment without interrupting workflows with up to 210 minutes of runtime on a single charge and fast-charging capability reaching 0-80% in just 18 minutes.

Capture every moment without interrupting workflows with up to 210 minutes of runtime on a single charge and fast-charging capability reaching 0-80% in just 18 minutes. Auto Media Transfer to iOS: Automatically transfers newly captured footage to iOS devices after powering off the camera for more streamlined mobile editing workflow. For optimal stability, pair with iPhone 16 series or later running iOS 26.4.1 or above, with camera battery level above 15%.

Automatically transfers newly captured footage to iOS devices after powering off the camera for more streamlined mobile editing workflow. For optimal stability, pair with iPhone 16 series or later running iOS 26.4.1 or above, with camera battery level above 15%. HDR 10-bit Color Mode: Record in stunning high-dynamic-range 10-bit video, capturing over one billion colors for maximum post-production flexibility. Playback on HDR-compatible displays reveals the full visual richness of your footage.

Fully Compatible with the Osmo Ecosystem

The Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White seamlessly integrates with DJI's versatile accessory ecosystem. Sold separately, this edition is compatible with the Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light, premium ND and polarizing filters, wide-angle lens adapters, battery handle, and OsmoAudio microphones. This ecosystem approach empowers creators to build customized rigs tailored to their production needs, whether shooting solo or running complex multi-camera setups.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White Edition. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other DJI Care Refresh services include official warranty, international warranty service, and free shipping. For a complete list of details, please visit: www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

For more information, please refer to: www.dji.com/osmo-pocket-4p

Images and assets can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/4ixhJOm

¹ All data were measured using a production model of the Osmo Pocket 4P under controlled conditions. For more information, please refer to the official DJI website.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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