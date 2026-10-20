Ara Partners Reaches Final Close for Inaugural Energy Fund, Raising $2.5 Billion

Fund will invest across power, biofuels, and delivery and distribution to optimize critical energy assets

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners, a global investment firm dedicated to the energy and industrial transition, today announced that it reached final close on Ara Energy Fund I (the "Fund"), raising $2.5 billion for its strategy including $1.8 billion in fund commitments and over $700 million in associated co-investment.

The Fund, which was first launched in Q2 2025, held a first close in December of that year and has reached final close 10 months later at its hard-cap. In addition to the support from Ara's existing investor base, the Fund expanded Ara's LP network with a number of new institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations across North America and Europe.

Ara launched Ara Energy in partnership with HF Capital to acquire, optimize and where economically accretive decarbonize energy assets along the conventional energy value chain. Many of the senior Ara Energy team, including Shameek Konar (Partner), James Chiu (Partner), David Sims (Managing Director), and Matthew Dunn (Principal) had worked together for several years prior to joining Ara.

Since joining they have built a substantial seed portfolio for the Fund that currently spans three sectors:

Power: thermal generation assets across NYISO, ISO-NE, and PJM totaling approximately 3.0 gigawatts of capacity;

Renewable Fuels: U.S. ethanol production assets totaling approximately 400 million gallons per year;

Delivery and Distribution: JET, a retail fuel network of approximately 970 stations across Germany and Austria, held in partnership with Ara Infrastructure

"Global energy demand is rising and growing more complex, and meeting the demand requires assets that are optimized and positioned for the long term," said Shameek Konar, Partner and Head of Ara Energy. "Ara Energy invests across three uncorrelated sectors, power, biofuels, and delivery and distribution. Our team brings operating and M&A experience to assets that will remain critical through the energy transition. This capital will allow us to increase grid capacity, strengthen energy security and resiliency, and extend the life of critical infrastructure."

Threadmark acted as global placement agent and Davis Polk acted as legal counsel in the formation of Ara Energy Fund I.

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on the energy and industrial transition. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. As of June 30, 2026, Ara Partners had approximately $10.6 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

About HF Capital

HF Capital, LLC invests capital on behalf of the Haslam family, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. This includes direct investments in operating companies as well as investment commitments to exceptional managers of liquid and illiquid investments across a spectrum of asset classes and geographies. James A. Haslam II, the family's patriarch, founded Pilot Corporation in 1958. In addition to its partnership with Ara, HF Capital is an investor in several traditional and renewable energy companies.

Media Contacts:

Jane Merkler, Ara Partners

jane@arapartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ara-partners-reaches-final-close-for-inaugural-energy-fund-raising-2-5-billion-302913384.html