Temu and IACC Deepen Collaboration Through Dedicated IP Protection Program

IACC-Temu Program provides member brands with a dedicated channel to escalate complex IP matters and support proactive enforcement

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu and the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) have expanded their collaboration on intellectual property (IP) protection through the IACC-Temu Program, a voluntary initiative that provides IACC member brands with a streamlined process for escalating complex IP matters and supporting proactive enforcement on Temu.

The program complements Temu's existing IP reporting channels, which remain available to all rights holders, by offering additional support for complex cases, as well as opportunities for proactive enforcement and ongoing collaboration. Through the program, IACC member brands can:

Escalate complex IP matters : Use the IACC Global Portal to escalate pending notices, notices where the right holder is seeking further review of the response and rejected notices.

: Use the IACC Global Portal to escalate pending notices, notices where the right holder is seeking further review of the response and rejected notices. Support proactive enforcement : Submit keywords and images to help Temu identify and mitigate potential infringements before they are reported.

: Submit keywords and images to help Temu identify and mitigate potential infringements before they are reported. Strengthen direct engagement: Participate in quarterly check-in calls with IACC and Temu, receive detailed feedback on escalation submissions, and access periodic status reports and insights.

"Temu underscored its commitment to brand protection and collaboration with the IACC when its Co-Founder, Dada Sun, met with me and my team. That discussion marked an important step in strengthening our relationship and ultimately led to the launch of the IACC-Temu Program," said IACC President Bob Barchiesi. "Early results from our joint program have been positive for our member brands, demonstrating the immense value of collaboration between all stakeholders in addressing IP challenges."

Participants receive direct 1:1 access to Temu's IP experts through an escalation channel for cases requiring further review. Each escalation submitted through the program receives a response within 48 hours.

The program follows Temu joining the IACC as a General Member earlier this year.

"Effective IP protection requires both strong enforcement measures and close collaboration with rights holders," said a Temu spokesperson. "The IACC-Temu Program brings these efforts together to better address complex cases and support proactive enforcement."

Temu's IP protection framework operates across every stage of the platform, from seller vetting and pre-listing screening through to 24/7 post-listing monitoring. According to Temu's 2026 Intellectual Property Protection Report, for every complaint-based takedown, 331 potentially infringing listings were removed proactively before being reported. The platform's proactive monitoring database covers more than 15,000 brands, approximately three times the previous year's coverage, using more than 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords. Keywords and images submitted through the program support this proactive monitoring.

The program will continue to evolve through ongoing collaboration with IACC member brands, supporting further improvements in IP protection and enforcement on Temu.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and the related theft of intellectual property. The members of the IACC include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC) that brings together world leading brands, social media companies, marketplaces and payment networks.

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