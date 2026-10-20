CPTx to present new in vivo data for its in vivo CAR T cell therapies at ESGCT 2026

Presentation will feature new preclinical data of CPTx's proprietary immune-quiet DNA vector delivered non-virally with targeting lipid nanoparticles

Munich, Germany & San Francisco, California - October 20, 2026 - CPTx, a company developing next-generation non-viral in vivo CAR T therapies, today announced that it will present new findings from its preclinical studies at the 33rd Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), taking place in Hamburg, Germany, from October 27-30, 2026.

The presentations will feature new efficacy data from rodent studies and first safety data from non-human primate (NHP) studies evaluating CPTx's fully non-viral in vivo CAR T platform. The platform combines proprietary immune-quiet hybrid DNA with targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs) to program CAR T cells directly inside the patient.

Together, the new efficacy and safety data represent an important step in the platform's preclinical development toward clinical translation.

"Building on the encouraging preclinical evidence generated to date, we are focused now on translating our DNA-based in vivo CAR T platform toward first-in-human studies." - Hendrik Dietz, PhD, Founder and CEO of CPTx.

Details of the presentation:

Oral Presentation OR082: Targeted immune-silent ssDNA-tLNP delivery enables in vivo CAR-T generation and eradication of disseminated tumors

Session: 12d - Non-viral vectors/Nanotechnology and RNA therapeutics II

Presenter: Matthias Bozza

Date and time: Friday, October 30th, 12:30 - 12:45 pm

Location: Hall 4, Level 0, Congress Center Hamburg

Poster P0370: Advanced characterization of ssDNA-loaded targeted lipid nanoparticles for in vivo CAR T cell therapy

Session: Poster Session II

Presenter: Nadja Berger

Date and time: Thursday, October 29th, 2:00 - 4:00 pm

Location: Poster Halls, Congress Center Hamburg

About CPTx

CPTx develops next generation in vivo CAR T cell therapies, delivering proprietary immune-quiet DNA payloads non-virally with targeting LNPs. The platform offers a more durable alternative to mRNA and supports the delivery of multiple genes. CPTx is advancing a pipeline of differentiated, first-in-class programs across autoimmune diseases and oncology, combining deep expertise in DNA vector design, genetic engineering, cancer biology, and immunology to develop next-generation medicines. Learn more at https://cptx.bio/.

PR Contact

Annemarie Maier

Head of Corporate Development

CPTx

Annemarie.maier@cptx.bio

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