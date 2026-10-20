Commerce.com, Inc.: Brompton Launches Global Partner Portal on BigCommerce B2B Edition

Foldable bicycle pioneer replaces a 12-year-old custom trade system as it invests in its global network of retail partners

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com (Nasdaq: CMRC), the open commerce ecosystem built to help merchants win as AI reshapes how customers discover and buy, today announced that Brompton, the British foldable bicycle manufacturer, has launched its new Brompton Partner Portal on BigCommerce B2B Edition.

The portal gives Brompton's global network of independent retailers a modern ordering experience and runs on the same BigCommerce instance and product catalog that powers the company's direct-to-consumer business.

Brompton first launched its composable direct-to-consumer site on BigCommerce in 2024. The new partner portal extends that foundation to the wholesale side of the business, which accounts for roughly 75% of Brompton's total sales across over 1,000 retail partners worldwide.

"Our retail partners are central to Brompton's success. The new Partner Portal gives them a modern, intuitive way to explore our product range, place orders and access the information they need to support our joint customers," said Oliver Boardman, CTO at Brompton. "This investment is about making it easier for our partners to do business with Brompton and grow alongside us."

Retiring a decade-old bespoke platform

Brompton's previous wholesale system was created more than a decade ago and was designed around the company's highly configurable bicycles. As Brompton's range expanded to include electric, titanium and large-wheel bikes, the breadth of products, options and content available to partners grew significantly.

The new Partner Portal provides a richer product experience, with clearer imagery, improved product information and curated catalogues that make it easier for partners to understand and access the full Brompton range, while also providing a more scalable foundation for future growth. Over time, Brompton plans to increase the range of tools it provides in the system to support its partners' businesses.

Four months to launch with an in-house, AI-accelerated team

Where Brompton's original DTC project took about a year to reach its first market, the company's internal project team built and launched the partner portal in four months, leveraging its BigCommerce platform knowledge from the B2C site.

"This wasn't just a technology project. It was delivered through close collaboration between teams across Brompton, combining deep knowledge of our products, partners and processes with the technical expertise to bring it all together. AI tools helped accelerate delivery, but the real success came from having engaged people across the business working towards a shared goal," said Boardman. "That collaboration, combined with the knowledge we've built on the BigCommerce platform, allowed us to launch significantly faster while continuing to build our internal capabilities."

A market-by-market rollout

The Partner Portal is live in Germany and Austria, with the remaining European markets and the UK to follow this month. Additional localization work for the U.S., Japan, China and Singapore is underway, with the full rollout targeted for completion ahead of the spring.

"Historically we had different systems for different things," said Boardman. "We want to bring it all together so there's a single place partners can come to interact with the brand. If we make it as easy as possible for people to work with us, that helps them give our customers a great experience."

"For years, manufacturers put their digital investment into direct-to-consumer while their dealers made do with ordering tools no shopper would tolerate," said Lance Owide, vice president of B2B product management at Commerce. "That gap is common across manufacturing, but it's closing fast. Brompton deserves credit for recognizing the need to serve consumers and partners from one platform, one catalog and one team."

Brompton joins a growing group of cycling and outdoor brands on the BigCommerce platform. See more here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/case-study/?industries=sports-%26-outdoors

Learn more about how BigCommerce supports B2B businesses: https://www.bigcommerce.com/solutions/b2b-ecommerce-platform/

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