Chinese Cycling Association; Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports; Mentougou District People's Government of Beijing Municipality: World-Class Event Makes Asian Debut as Riders Chase Rainbow Jerseys in Mentougou

World-Class Event Makes Asian Debut as Riders Chase Rainbow Jerseys in Mentougou

Hosted by Chinese Cycling Association, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports

and the Mentougou District People's Government of Beijing Municipality

2026 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships Get Underway in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships got underway on October 16 at the Mentougou BMX Public Sports Base in Beijing, marking the event's Asian debut since its launch in 2019. After 24 fiercely contested qualifiers worldwide, 95 elite riders from 29 countries and regions gathered in Mentougou, a land of splendors in western Beijing, to compete for pump track racing's highest honour-the coveted rainbow jersey.

The event featured men's and women's elite categories, with several former world champions and seven Chinese riders taking part. The new 275-metre competition-standard pump track put riders'skills to the test with a series of rollers and steeply banked turns. Its signature feature, the "Great Wall Towers", is the tallest and steepest pump track feature ever built by Velosolutions.

After intense competition, Switzerland's Nadine Aeberhard claimed the women's elite title, while Jesse Elzenga of the Netherlands won the men's elite title.

Alongside the racing, visitors could enjoy cultural performances, browse a market showcasing local products and try balance bikes on a pump track. Jingxi Wuyu, a compact mobile museum whose name evokes the stories told by objects from western Beijing, also featured at the event, showcasing the appeal of sport and local culture. TANKO and Qiyi Base Camp hosted off-site live race screenings and cultural tourism displays, extending the event's reach and bringing the excitement to more residents.

Meanwhile, Mentougou coordinated event offers with businesses and a cultural day inviting international riders to visit Tanzhe Temple and Jinyu Coloured Glaze Cultural Creative Industrial Park, promoting tourism and spending.

As a key event in the 2026 Western Beijing International Mountain Outdoor Season, the championships joined hiking, trail running, cycling and other events under the Hyrbix outdoor sports and lifestyle brand, supporting Beijing's development as a leading host city for international sporting events. Since September, five high-calibre sporting events have drawn enthusiasts from over 70 countries, strengthening Mentougou's international mountain and outdoor sports appeal.

Later this month, the Beijing Mentougou round and Grand Final of the 2026 China Pump Track League will connect world-class competition with pump track development in China.

Contact:

Andy.ye@propellermedia.co.uk

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