EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group announces the successful completion of settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 2026/2032 bonds with a 9% coupon rate



20.10.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eleving Group announces the settlement and listing of its EUR 200 million 9% senior secured and guaranteed 2026/2032 Eurobonds (ISIN: XS3517354XXX). The new bonds have been listed on the Regulated Markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange.



All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF of Luxembourg, and the documents for inspection are available on the Eleving Group's website:

https://www.eleving.com/investors/bonds



Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as the Capital Markets Partner of the Group.



The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:



Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447





20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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