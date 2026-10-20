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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 14:22 Uhr
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Trace One PLM for Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Specialty Chemicals Named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix: PLM for Process Manufacturing, 2026

QKS Group recognizes Trace One for both technology excellence and customer impact

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and specialty chemical industries, today announced that it has been named a Leader and an Ace Performer in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix: PLM for Process Manufacturing, 2026. Trace One is positioned highest on customer impact among all vendors evaluated.

What does the QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluate?

QKS Group evaluated seven vendors: Aptean, Aras, Centric Software, SAP, Siemens, SpecPage and Trace One. The SPARK Matrix ranks PLM vendors on two dimensions: technology excellence and customer impact.

Recipe and formulation management carries the highest weighting on the technology axis, at 20%, followed by compliance and regulatory management and specification data management at 15% each.

QKS Group Principal Analyst Anoch Mane said, "Trace One turns compliance into a source of speed instead of friction."

Why does this matter to formula-based manufacturers?

Formula-based manufacturers lose time when formulas, specifications and compliance checks live in separate systems. Every reformulation can turn into a chase across spreadsheets, suppliers and regulatory teams. Trace One PLM connects them in one platform.

  • Food and beverage teams reformulate with formulas, specifications, suppliers and regulatory checks in one place.
  • Cosmetics and personal care teams manage formulas and ingredient compliance in one governed environment.
  • Specialty chemical teams keep formulation and regulatory data connected, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries.

"Customer impact is the score that matters most to us. For food and beverage, cosmetics and specialty chemical manufacturers, it shows up as faster launches. That comes from a PLM built around formulation and compliance, which gives teams cleaner reformulation and fewer compliance surprises. We will keep building Trace One PLM where our customers create their value," said Raphaël Bertholet, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Trace One.

Where can manufacturers read the report?

Manufacturers evaluating PLM can access the QKS Group SPARK Matrix: PLM for Process Manufacturing, 2026 report at traceone.com.

About Trace One

Trace One is a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and specialty chemical industries. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company helps over 9,000 brands worldwide develop, launch, and manage remarkable products faster. Purpose-built for formula-based product development, its platform connects the entire product lifecycle from ideation to launch, with integrated regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries. Learn more at traceone.com.

Media Contact

Saida Ait
VP Global Marketing, Trace One
info@traceone.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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