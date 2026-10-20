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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 14:24 Uhr
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MirrorShip Launches MIP, an Enterprise AI Data Platform

MirrorShip Launches MIP, an Enterprise AI Data Platform

Platform combines real-time analytics, shared business definitions, and data agents to support verifiable business analysis

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MirrorShip today announced the launch of MirrorShip Intelligence Platform (MIP), an enterprise AI data platform that connects high-performance analytics, business semantics, and data agents.

As enterprises adopt AI agents, reliable analysis requires more than generating queries. Agents need to understand how metrics are calculated, how data across systems is related, and which information users are authorized to access. MIP brings these definitions and controls into the analytical process.

At the launch, MirrorShip CEO Vincent Sun emphasized that enterprise AI must be grounded in real data, consistent business definitions, and trusted data access. Rather than pursuing unrestricted question answering, MIP focuses on verifiable analysis within defined business domains, supported by human feedback and ongoing refinement.

Connecting Data, Business Knowledge, and AI

MIP combines a unified data foundation, an enterprise semantic layer, and a data agent. Together, these capabilities connect real-time analytics and open lakehouse storage with business metrics, calculation rules, and supporting knowledge.

Users can ask questions through a conversational interface or access the platform's capabilities through APIs integrated into existing BI tools and business applications. Access control, resource isolation, auditing, and observability support governance across the platform.

From Platform Capabilities to Business Tasks

Launch demonstrations covered image-based retrieval, semantic metric calculation, and retail analysis. A simulated after-sales workflow combined image similarity, text descriptions, and date filters in a single query. Another demonstration showed how shared business definitions guided an agent to the appropriate budget metric rather than unrelated fields.

Ecosystem perspectives on retrieval and enterprise implementation

Ecosystem partners, including Alibaba Cloud, offered further perspectives on retrieval and enterprise AI adoption, complementing the event's focus on MIP.

With MIP, MirrorShip is extending its analytics foundation to help enterprises put existing data, business knowledge, and analytical methods to work in AI applications. The company's approach focuses on defined use cases, governed access, and results that users can inspect and validate.

About MirrorShip

MirrorShip connects real-time data, enterprise context, and governed agent execution to support verifiable, traceable, and controllable business intelligence.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirrorship-launches-mip-an-enterprise-ai-data-platform-302914021.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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