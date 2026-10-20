Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has announced the establishment of a TBC Photovoltaic Technology Alliance, bringing together seven domestic solar companies to strengthen Taiwan's photovoltaic supply chain and accelerate the commercialization of TOPCon solar cell technologies based on back-contact (BC) design. The initiative aims to establish a domestic supply chain for TOPCon back contact (TBC) solar technology, combining research and development capabilities with expertise in materials, manufacturing equipment and solar cell production, ITRI said in a statement. The ...

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