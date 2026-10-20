Sacramento-based Qnetic has begun low-speed testing of its flywheel energy storage system at its technology center in Shanghai, China. The prototype unit, dubbed Pulsar, represents a continuation of the company's mechanical storage architecture that is expected to have an initial capacity of 200 kWh and expandable to 500 kWh with the same platform, which would enable four-hour storage at a nominal discharge rate of 125 kW. Flywheels store energy in rapidly spinning rotors as kinetic motion. Surplus electricity is injected into the system, accelerating the rotor to high speeds. When power is needed, ...

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