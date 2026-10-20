Acesur, a Seville-based olive oil producer, has started construction of a 3.65 MW agrivoltaic project in Vilches, in the Spanish province of Jaén. The project will integrate solar power generation into an existing, fully productive olive grove adjacent to the company's packaging plant. Granada-based renewable energy company Greening is developing the project, which will combine industrial self-consumption with agricultural production while preserving all existing olive trees and maintaining cultivation. According to the company, following several phases of system performance validation, the aim ...

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