Tongsuh Petrochemical, a wholly owned South Korean subsidiary of diversified global company Asahi Kasei, has obtained the "Reasonable Assurance" verification for the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of acrylonitrile (AN). Produced at its Ulsan manufacturing site and based on a rigorous audit of the plant, data, processes, and documents, this verification provides a high level of assurance and meets the growing customer demand for independent and verified carbon footprint data.

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Tongsuh Petrochemical's factory in Ulsan, South Korea

The audit was conducted by Socotec Certification Japan, which reviewed the methodology, source data, and reporting process used to calculate the fiscal 2025 PCF for acrylonitrile from raw material procurement through production. Acrylonitrile is an essential chemical intermediate used in a wide range of applications, including ABS resins, acrylamide, acrylic fibers, and carbon fiber precursor materials. The "Reasonable Assurance" verification confirms that the carbon footprint information meets a high level of verification and reliability and exceeds the requirements necessary for a "Limited Assurance."

Tongsuh Petrochemical has advanced lower-carbon production over the past several years. In 2021, the company obtained ISCC PLUS certification, a globally recognized sustainability certification scheme that supports traceability of bio-based and circular feedstocks. Since 2022, the company has been producing and marketing acrylonitrile based on biomass-derived propylene using a mass-balance approach.

Asahi Kasei has stated it will continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with acrylonitrile production through ongoing improvements in proprietary catalyst and manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, the company has expanded the utilization of biomass-based feedstocks. Through these efforts, the company aims to further enhance the value it provides to customers by combining lower-carbon materials with highly reliable environmental data. Asahi Kasei seeks to strengthen its position as a global sustainability partner for industries pursuing decarbonization across their supply chains.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world's challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

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Contacts:

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com



Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu