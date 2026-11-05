

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corp. (3407.T, AHKSF), a Japanese chemical and industrial company, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues for first half of fiscal 2026. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 outlook.



The company reported first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥102.198 billion, or ¥75.94 per basic share, 54.2 percent higher than ¥66.266 billion or ¥48.79 per basic share last year.



The half-yearly operating income grew 54 percent year-over-year to ¥165.441 billion from ¥107.454 billion a year ago.



The company's net sales for the period rose 13.7 percent to ¥1.690 trillion from ¥1.486 trillion last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects attributable profit of ¥173 billion or ¥129.12 per basic share, a growth of 8.9 percent year-over-year.



Operating income is now expected to be ¥290 billion, a growth of 25.4 percent year-over-year.



The company previously expected attributable profit of ¥160 billion or ¥119.65 per basic share, and operating income of ¥248 billion.



Net sales are now expected to total ¥3.422 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 11.3 percent. The company previously expected net sales of ¥3.254 trillion.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading 0.82 higher at ¥1,589.00.



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