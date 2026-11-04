Asahi Kasei, a diversified global company, and U.S.-based Power to Hydrogen (P2H2) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate manufacturing scale-up and commercialization of water electrolysis systems utilizing anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology to produce clean hydrogen.

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Power to Hydrogen CEO Dr. Paul Matter (left) and Kenji Takeda, Lead Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei (right)

As the hydrogen industry seeks to reduce production costs, secure material supply, and improve compatibility with the variable output of renewable energy sources, AEM water electrolysis has emerged as a promising pathway. It combines the use of lower-cost materials and non-critical metals with the operational flexibility needed to support efficient hydrogen production using renewable energy.

Asahi Kasei and P2H2 are currently engaged in the joint development of AEM water electrolysis technology. Under the MOU, the companies will explore how to combine P2H2's expertise in AEM electrolysis with Asahi Kasei's broad capabilities developed across its existing electrolysis businesses within the next few years. Together, the two companies aim to leverage the results of the joint development and assess pathways toward future manufacturing and commercial deployment of AEM water electrolysis systems.

"We see this MOU as an important opportunity to explore the commercial potential of next-generation water electrolysis technologies," commented Kenji Takeda, Lead Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and Head of the company's Green Solution Project. "By bringing together P2H2's expertise in AEM technology and Asahi Kasei's capabilities in manufacturing and commercialization, we will evaluate the challenges and opportunities associated with commercializing AEM water electrolysis technology and support ongoing business growth."

Asahi Kasei positions its hydrogen-related business as a future driver of strategic growth. Building on decades of technical expertise and a strong position in chlor-alkali electrolysis, the company has accumulated extensive expertise through large-scale hydrogen demonstration projects. While continuing to strengthen its established electrolysis technology and business platform, Asahi Kasei is evaluating next-generation water electrolysis technology such as AEM to support long-term market growth beyond 2030.

About Power to Hydrogen

Power to Hydrogen (P2H2) makes industrial-scale electrolyzer systems that produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity. Its anion exchange membrane (AEM) platform is designed to deliver dynamic performance using a lower-cost, iridium-free materials pathway that avoids the scarce inputs that have historically constrained electrolyzers at scale. P2H2's systems are engineered for direct integration with variable renewable power and are designed to scale to repeatable multi-megawatt deployments, with multiple commercial projects underway globally. To learn more, visit power-h2.com or contact info@power-h2.com.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world's challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

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Contacts:

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com



Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu