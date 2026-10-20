Allegion Ventures the corporate venture fund of Allegion plc has led the Series-C funding round for Ambient.ai (Ambient) a leader in Agentic Physical Security. This marks Allegion Ventures' second strategic investment in Ambient.ai.

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Based in Redwood City, California, Ambient provides a breakthrough enterprise security platform that turns existing cameras and sensors into an always-on security agent. Since joining Allegion Ventures' portfolio in 2023, Ambient has become a trusted security partner for Fortune 100 companies and leading organizations across corporate campuses, data centers, critical infrastructure, education, manufacturing, healthcare and museums. Following the launch of Ambient Pulsar, the first edge-optimized reasoning vision-language model (VLM) built for physical security and its accelerated market adoption, the platform has driven 90% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in fiscal year 2026 while also being cash flow positive in the first half of this year.

"Ambient continues to prove the transformative potential of purpose-built AI in physical security, helping organizations and institutions shift their security operations from reactive to proactive using a powerful edge-optimized AI platform," said Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone. "This follow-on investment underscores our confidence in their technology, their leadership and our increased collaboration."

Allegion Ventures President Rob Martens, who also serves as chief strategy officer at Allegion, will now formally join the Ambient Board of Directors (Board), alongside Martin Casado from Andreessen Horowitz who has been serving on the Board since 2019. Martens has served as a Board observer for Ambient since 2023.

"I look forward to working with the talented Ambient leadership team in this next chapter," Martens said. "We have a real opportunity, as pioneers in our industry, to accelerate innovation together and solve emerging challenges across secure access, threat detection and data analytics."

Ambient was founded in 2017 by CEO Shikhar Shrestha and Chief Technology Officer Vikesh Khanna, experts in computer vision and AI. The company's mission to prevent every security incident possible is highly aligned with Allegion's vision to create a safer and more accessible world.

"As our partnership with Allegion progresses, we're energized by our shared passion for meaningful work and more intelligent security," said Shrestha. "This investment takes our total funding past $100 million and lets us move even faster to bring agentic capabilities to physical security with continued aggressive investment in R&D. The next era of enterprise physical security will run on AI agents working alongside experienced operators, and we're helping more organizations safely turn passive infrastructure into agentic systems that perceive, reason and act in real time, with human-in-the-loop control and privacy by design."

Additional terms of the Allegion Ventures deal have not been disclosed.

About Allegion Ventures

Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technology or software that bridge physical and digital security and create seamless user experiences. For more information, please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is the leader in Agentic Physical Security. At the core of its platform is Ambient Intelligence, powered by edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Models that continuously perceive, understand, and respond to real-world events in real time. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies across corporate campuses, data centers, and critical infrastructure, Ambient.ai transforms existing cameras and sensors into a unified intelligence layer, delivering proactive safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI at scale.

Source: Allegion Ventures

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020533992/en/

Contacts:

Allegion Media Contact:

Jamie Smith

jamie.c.smith@allegion.com media.ventures@allegion.com

Ambient.ai Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

katherine.benfield@ircinc.com