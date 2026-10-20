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WKN: 885800 | ISIN: US03074A1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.10.26 | 15:30
4,420 US-Dollar
+0,91 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
59 Leser
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AmeriServ Financial, Inc.: Ameriserv Financial Reports Increased Earnings For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2026 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported third quarter 2026 net income of $3,100,000, or $0.18 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $556,000, or 21.9%, improvement from the third quarter of 2025 when net income totaled $2,544,000, or $0.15 per diluted common share. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $7,632,000, or $0.45 per diluted common share. This represented an 80.0% increase in earnings per share from the nine-month period of 2025 when net income totaled $4,170,000, or $0.25 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:















Third

Quarter

2026


Third

Quarter

2025


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025










Net income


$

3,100,000


$

2,544,000


$

7,632,000


$

4,170,000

Diluted earnings per share


$

0.18


$

0.15


$

0.45


$

0.25

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the third quarter 2026 financial results: "AmeriServ Financial achieved record quarterly earnings in the third quarter of 2026 due to growth in total revenue and favorable asset quality trends. The increase in total revenue was caused by improvement in our net interest income for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 because of effective balance sheet management. Specifically, our net interest margin increased by 21-basis points in the first nine months of 2026 leading to a $2.3 million increase in net interest income, which is important since it represents approximately 72% of our total revenue. The reengineering of our wealth management business is yielding positive results and contributed to growth in non-interest revenue. Our Company is well positioned for growth in the future as we have solid capital and improving efficiency."

All third quarter and nine months 2026 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the third quarter and nine months of 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2026 increased by $438,000, or 4.0%, from the prior year's third quarter and, for the first nine months of 2026, increased by $2.3 million, or 7.3%, when compared to the first nine months of 2025. The Company's net interest margin of 3.41% for the third quarter of 2026 and 3.34% for the nine months of 2026 represents a 14-basis point improvement for the quarter and a 21-basis point increase for the nine-months. Along with the sharply improved net interest margin performance, the increase also reflects controlled balance sheet growth, as both total earning assets and total deposits are at higher average levels due to effective balance sheet management. This, combined with effective pricing strategies and a steeper U.S. Treasury yield curve, resulted in both the total earning asset yield and cost of interest-bearing funds improving between years. Management believes the favorable net interest margin performance experienced in the first nine months of 2026 will continue into the fourth quarter. Earnings performance in 2026 was also favorably impacted by a lower provision for credit losses reflecting improvement in the bank's asset quality. An increase in non-interest expense for both 2026 time periods was partially offset by improved non-interest income for the same time frames. Overall, the improvement in the Company's financial performance was caused by increased total revenue and a lower provision for credit losses which more than offset higher non-interest expense resulting in earnings through nine months of 2026 exceeding earnings through nine months of 2025 by $3.5 million, or 83%.

Total investment securities averaged $311.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, which was $55.8 million, or 21.8%, higher than the $255.8 million average for the third quarter of 2025. Similar trends were noted for the nine-month period. These increases reflect a higher level of loan prepayment activity as well as our liquidity position strengthening due to deposit growth. Therefore, more funds were available to invest in the securities portfolio during a time when security yields improved, making purchases more attractive. As a result, the securities portfolio grew by $44.6 million, or 17.9%, since December 31, 2025. New investment security purchases were also necessary to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The higher balances and improved yields for new securities purchases caused interest income from investments to increase by $719,000, or 25.7%, for the third quarter and by $2.0 million, or 25.3%, for the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same time periods last year.

Total average loans for the third quarter of 2026 declined from the third quarter of 2025 by $62.5 million, or 5.9%, due to increased loan payoff activity, particularly from the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio, which exceeded loan originations. A similar trend was noted for the nine-month period as total average loans dropped $49.1 million, or 4.6%. As a result of this decline in the CRE loan portfolio and growth in the bank's capital, the bank's CRE loan concentration in relation to capital has dropped from 352% at December 31, 2025, to 319% at September 30, 2026. Total loan interest income decreased by $933,000, or 5.9%, for the third quarter and by $1.4 million, or 3.0%, for the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same time periods last year. This decline reflects the lower average loan balance more than offsetting the benefits of a better interest rate environment in 2026, and a portion of CRE loans, that were booked during the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, repricing upward in 2026. Overall, through nine months of 2026, the average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's average by $7.3 million, or 0.5%, while total interest income increased by $676,000, or 1.3%, from the first nine months of 2025 due to the increased revenue contribution from the investment securities portfolio.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total deposits averaged $1.24 billion for the third quarter of 2026 which was modestly higher than the third quarter of 2025 average due to the Company's successful business development efforts. Additionally, the Company's core deposit base continues to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years due to customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 81.0% in the third quarter of 2026, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense decreased by $652,000, or 8.7%, for the third quarter of 2026 and decreased by $1.6 million, or 7.3%, for the nine months when compared to both time periods of 2025. Deposit interest expense declined by $1.1 million, or 5.8%, through the first nine months of 2026 despite total average interest-bearing deposits growing by $29.0 million, or 2.7%, compared to the first nine months of last year. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflects management's effective deposit pricing strategies along with the benefit of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy during the final four months of 2025. This reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned improvement in the net interest margin. Overall, total deposit cost (including the benefit of non-interest-bearing demand deposits) averaged 1.92% for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, which is an 18-basis point improvement from the third quarter of 2025.

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $93,000, or 10.0%, for the third quarter of 2026 and declined by $493,000, or 17.7%, for the first nine months when compared to both time periods of 2025. Due to the higher level of total average deposits, management elected not to replace maturing Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances during the first nine months of 2026. Therefore, the total average balance of FHLB borrowings for the first nine months of 2026 decreased by $15.9 million, or 27.7%, from the same period of last year. The cost of the company's subordinated debt increased as of September 1, 2026, from its previous five-year fixed rate of 3.75% to a floating rate of 6.94% (311-basis points over three-month term SOFR) which increased interest expense by $72,000 in the third quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a $3,000 provision for credit losses recovery in the third quarter of 2026 after recording a $360,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a favorable shift of $363,000. For the first nine months of 2026, the Company recognized an $80,000 provision for credit losses recovery after recognizing a $3.4 million provision for credit losses in the first nine months of 2025, resulting in a net favorable change of $3.5 million. The provision recovery in both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 reflected a continuing favorable trend for historical loan loss rates along with a softening of reserve requirements due to the contraction in the size of the loan portfolio. The large provision for credit losses in the first nine months of 2025 was needed to resolve the Company's largest non-performing loan which also included a related $2.8 million loan charge-off in the second quarter of last year.

Non-performing assets totaled $8.2 million at September 30, 2026, which represented a decrease of $326,000, or 3.8%, since year-end 2025. Non-performing loans represented 0.77% of total loans on September 30, 2026. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $228,000, or 0.03% of total average loans, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.9 million, or 0.37% of total average loans, in the first nine months of 2025. Overall, the Company's allowance for loan credit losses provided 169% coverage of non-performing loans and represented 1.29% of total loans at September 30, 2026.

Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2026 increased by $117,000, or 2.7%, from the prior year's third quarter and increased by $434,000, or 3.4%, in the first nine months of 2026 when compared to the first nine months of 2025. The increase in both time periods was due primarily to higher levels of wealth management fees in 2026 which increased by $595,000 in the third quarter and $903,000, or 10.6%, for the nine-month period. The third quarter increase included the receipt of a $402,000 transition payment for moving our broker dealer to Ameriprise Financial Services. The remainder of the increase for both periods was due to market appreciation of customer assets as the equity markets moved to record levels throughout 2026. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, and increased by $121.9 million, or 4.5%, since December 31, 2025. Other income also increased by $366,000 for the third quarter and $328,000 for the nine months of 2026 due largely to positive adjustments to the fair market value of interest rate swaps related to a risk participation agreement for a commercial banking customer. These favorable items were partially offset by a decrease in BOLI revenue of $291,000 for the third quarter and $199,000 for the nine months due to fewer death claims in 2026. The Company also recognized a loss on trading securities of $438,000 for the third quarter and $441,000 for the nine months of 2026 as rising interest rates negatively impacted the performance of this asset.

Total non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2026 increased by $176,000, or 1.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2025 and increased by $1.9 million, or 5.2%, during the first nine months of 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. Professional fees increased by $664,000 for the third quarter and by $1.7 million, or 76.0%, for the nine months due to additional expenses related to expanded consulting services provided to the Company by SB Value Partners in accordance with the amended and restated consulting agreement. The costs related to the migration and upgrade of the bank's core processing system caused data processing and IT expense to increase by $110,000 for the third quarter and $202,000 for the first nine months of 2026. A reduced number of employees in 2026 caused salaries and employee benefits to decrease by $90,000 in the third quarter and to increase by only $248,000, or 1.1%, for the nine-month period. Other expenses decreased by $500,000 in the third quarter and $266,000, or 7.0%, for the nine months as the bank recognized a favorable settlement charge credit of $410,000 on the bank's defined benefit pension plan in the third quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, or an effective tax rate of 19.2%, which compares to income tax expense of $948,000, or an effective tax rate of 18.5%, in the first nine months of 2025. The higher income tax expense in 2026 was caused by the Company's increased pre-tax earnings this year.

The Company had total assets of $1.45 billion, shareholders' equity of $122 million, a book value of $7.18 per common share and a tangible book value of $6.38(1) per common share on September 30, 2026. Book value per common share increased by $0.24, or 3.5%, and tangible book value per common share also increased by $0.27, or 4.4%, over the past 12 months. The Company and Bank continued to maintain a strong capital position that exceeds the regulatory defined well-capitalized status as of September 30, 2026.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable November 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2026. This cash dividend represents a 2.6% annualized yield using the October 16, 2026, closing stock price of $4.54 and a 20% payout ratio based upon 2026 year to date earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform, including risks and unanticipated costs related to a core system migration; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our customers' expectations for convenience and security; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA

SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2026





1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:




















Net income (loss)





$

1,794



$

2,738



$

3,100



$

7,632






















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):




















Return on average assets






0.50

%



0.75

%



0.85

%



0.70

%

Return on average equity






6.03




9.12




10.07




8.43


Return on average tangible common equity (1)






6.80




10.29




11.34




9.50


Net interest margin






3.26




3.34




3.41




3.34


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans






0.08




0.01




0.00




0.03


Efficiency ratio (3)






83.26




80.22




75.78




79.66






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic





$

0.11



$

0.16



$

0.18



$

0.45


Average number of common shares outstanding






16,927




16,964




16,977




16,957


Diluted





$

0.11



$

0.16



$

0.18



$

0.45


Average number of common shares outstanding






16,928




16,966




16,996




16,961


Cash dividends paid per share





$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.09


2025

























1QTR



2QTR


3QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:




















Net income (loss)





$

1,908



$

(282)



$

2,544



$

4,170






















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):




















Return on average assets






0.54

%



(0.08)

%



0.70

%



0.39

%

Return on average equity






7.12




(1.02)




9.06




5.05


Return on average tangible common equity (1)






8.14




(1.16)




10.32




5.77


Net interest margin






3.01




3.10




3.27




3.13


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans






0.02




1.09




(0.01)




0.37


Efficiency ratio (3)






83.67




80.73




77.55




80.55






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic





$

0.12



$

(0.02)



$

0.15



$

0.25


Average number of common shares outstanding






16,519




16,519




16,519




16,519


Diluted





$

0.12



$

(0.02)



$

0.15



$

0.25


Average number of common shares outstanding






16,519




16,519




16,519




16,519


Cash dividends paid per share





$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.09


AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

--CONTINUED--

(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2026


















1QTR


2QTR


3QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:













Assets




$

1,472,654


$

1,462,143


$

1,447,826


Short-term investments/overnight funds





41,039



14,188



10,963


Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities





263,085



290,636



293,057


Trading securities





7,164



8,588



7,884


Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income





1,031,482



1,015,774



996,543


Allowance for credit losses - loans





13,206



12,896



12,891


Intangible assets





13,662



13,658



13,654


Deposits





1,269,950



1,261,327



1,250,350


Short-term and FHLB borrowings





40,895



36,195



32,845


Subordinated debt, net





26,778



26,788



26,798


Shareholders' equity





120,703



123,084



122,023


Non-performing assets





8,722



8,380



8,192


Tangible common equity ratio (1)





7.34

%


7.55

%


7.56

%

Community bank leverage ratio - AmeriServ Financial Bank





9.45



9.46



9.73


PER COMMON SHARE:













Book value




$

7.12


$

7.26


$

7.18


Tangible book value (1)





6.31



6.45



6.38


Market value (2)





3.62



3.88



4.61


Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)




$

2,613,708


$

2,756,776


$

2,803,549















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:













Full-time equivalent employees





299



297



285


Branch locations





16



16



16


Common shares outstanding





16,964,267



16,964,267



16,989,267


2025
















1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:













Assets

$

1,431,524


$

1,448,733


$

1,461,494


$

1,453,813


Short-term investments/overnight funds


3,865



4,805



39,098



39,418


Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses - securities


231,454



237,320



236,740



248,484


Trading securities


0



4,205



4,462



7,253


Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income


1,062,326



1,069,220



1,055,683



1,032,968


Allowance for credit losses - loans


13,812



14,060



14,408



13,128


Intangible assets


13,682



13,677



13,672



13,667


Deposits


1,216,838



1,244,533



1,258,588



1,248,128


Short-term and FHLB borrowings


63,121



51,611



48,023



44,615


Subordinated debt, net


26,736



26,747



26,757



26,767


Shareholders' equity


110,759



110,921



114,575



119,312


Non-performing assets


14,971



16,419



14,953



8,518


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


6.85

%


6.78

%


6.97

%


7.34

%

Community bank leverage ratio - AmeriServ Financial Bank


9.20



9.12



9.26



9.32


PER COMMON SHARE:













Book value

$

6.70


$

6.71


$

6.94


$

7.22


Tangible book value (1)


5.88



5.89



6.11



6.39


Market value (2)


2.43



3.04



2.90



3.19


Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)

$

2,486,920


$

2,583,839


$

2,661,214


$

2,681,678















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:













Full-time equivalent employees


298



309



306



298


Branch locations


16



16



16



16


Common shares outstanding


16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267



16,522,267


NOTES:













(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

(2)

Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period.

(3)

Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income.

(4)

Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2026





1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

INTEREST INCOME

















Interest and fees on loans




$

14,406



$

14,601


$

14,755


$

43,762


Interest on investments





3,096




3,498



3,514



10,108


Total Interest Income





17,502




18,099



18,269



53,870



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits





5,919




6,064



5,990



17,973


All borrowings





755




699



834



2,288


Total Interest Expense





6,674




6,763



6,824



20,261



















NET INTEREST INCOME





10,828




11,336



11,445



33,609


Provision (recovery) for credit losses





217




(294)



(3)



(80)


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
FOR CREDIT LOSSES





10,611




11,630



11,448



33,689



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Wealth management fees





2,860




3,094



3,444



9,398


Service charges on deposit accounts





302




275



247



824


Mortgage banking revenue





50




59



91



200


Net realized losses on investment securities





0




0



(21)



(21)


(Loss) gain on trading securities





(63)




60



(438)



(441)


Bank owned life insurance





238




362



242



842


Other income





580




717



953



2,250


Total Non-Interest Income





3,967




4,567



4,518



13,052



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits





7,225




7,412



7,227



21,864


Net occupancy expense





843




789



744



2,376


Equipment expense





408




435



409



1,252


Professional fees





1,165




1,423



1,265



3,853


Data processing and IT expense





1,267




1,230



1,357



3,854


FDIC deposit insurance expense





210




196



180



586


Other expense





1,240




1,313



958



3,511


Total Non-Interest Expense





12,358




12,798



12,140



37,296



















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)





2,220




3,399



3,826



9,445


Income tax expense (benefit)





426




661



726



1,813


NET INCOME (LOSS)




$

1,794



$

2,738


$

3,100


$

7,632


2025





1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


YEAR TO
DATE

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans




$

14,508



$

14,932


$

15,688


$

45,128

Interest on investments





2,514




2,757



2,795



8,066

Total Interest Income





17,022




17,689



18,483



53,194

















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits





6,124




6,408



6,549



19,081

All borrowings





967




887



927



2,781

Total Interest Expense





7,091




7,295



7,476



21,862

















NET INTEREST INCOME





9,931




10,394



11,007



31,332

Provision (recovery) for credit losses





(97)




3,133



360



3,396

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
FOR CREDIT LOSSES





10,028




7,261



10,647



27,936

















NON-INTEREST INCOME
















Wealth management fees





2,864




2,782



2,849



8,495

Service charges on deposit accounts





306




301



338



945

Mortgage banking revenue





28




58



39



125

Net realized losses on investment securities





0




0



0



0

(Loss) gain on trading securities





0




35



55



90

Bank owned life insurance





264




244



533



1,041

Other income





659




676



587



1,922

Total Non-Interest Income





4,121




4,096



4,401



12,618

















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits





7,223




7,076



7,317



21,616

Net occupancy expense





841




746



705



2,292

Equipment expense





390




404



376



1,170

Professional fees





685




903



601



2,189

Data processing and IT expense





1,252




1,153



1,247



3,652

FDIC deposit insurance expense





240




240



260



740

Other expense





1,132




1,187



1,458



3,777

Total Non-Interest Expense





11,763




11,709



11,964



35,436

















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)





2,386




(352)



3,084



5,118

Income tax expense (benefit)





478




(70)



540



948

NET INCOME (LOSS)




$

1,908



$

(282)


$

2,544


$

4,170

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



2026


2025


3QTR


NINE MONTHS


3QTR


NINE MONTHS

Interest earning assets:












Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

$

1,004,045


$

1,017,670


$

1,066,511


$

1,066,789

Short-term investments and bank deposits


11,061



23,727



13,347



11,847

Investment securities


311,534



292,896



255,760



252,993

Trading securities


8,291



7,890



4,655



3,249

Total interest earning assets


1,334,931



1,342,183



1,340,273



1,334,878













Non-interest earning assets:












Cash and due from banks


13,787



13,752



15,502



15,566

Premises and equipment


17,302



17,311



17,543



17,728

Other assets


92,957



93,879



89,599



89,110

Allowance for credit losses


(13,335)



(13,454)



(15,309)



(14,935)

Total assets

$

1,445,642


$

1,453,671


$

1,447,608


$

1,442,347













Interest bearing liabilities:












Interest bearing deposits:












Interest bearing demand

$

336,198


$

332,421


$

313,736


$

325,725

Savings


124,460



124,582



122,321



122,179

Money market


249,546



257,350



251,097



244,992

Other time


364,235



370,190



379,300



362,690

Total interest bearing deposits


1,074,439



1,084,543



1,066,454



1,055,586

Borrowings:












Short-term borrowings


9,471



3,574



9,163



6,406

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


34,073



37,941



47,702



51,142

Subordinated debt


27,000



27,000



27,000



27,000

Lease liabilities


3,679



3,775



4,061



4,134

Total interest bearing liabilities


1,148,662



1,156,833



1,154,380



1,144,268













Non-interest bearing liabilities:












Demand deposits


164,957



166,029



171,161



176,393

Other liabilities


9,922



9,757



10,597



11,304

Shareholders' equity


122,101



121,052



111,470



110,382

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,445,642


$

1,453,671


$

1,447,608


$

1,442,347

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2026























COMMON
STOCK


TREASURY
STOCK


SURPLUS


RETAINED
EARNINGS


ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS


TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2025


$

270


$

(84,791)


$

147,070


$

64,112


$

(7,349)


$

119,312

Net income



0



0



0



1,794



0



1,794

Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



27



0



0



27

Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



346



346

Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(1,039)



(1,039)

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



64



64

Common stock issued



2



0



705



0



0



707

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(508)



0



(508)

Balance at March 31, 2026


$

272


$

(84,791)


$

147,802


$

65,398


$

(7,978)


$

120,703

Net income



0



0



0



2,738



0



2,738

Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



137



137

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



16



16

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(510)



0



(510)

Balance at June 30, 2026


$

272


$

(84,791)


$

147,802


$

67,626


$

(7,825)


$

123,084

Net income



0



0



0



3,100



0



3,100

Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



90



0



0



90

Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



2,534



2,534

Adjustment for unrealized loss on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(6,288)



(6,288)

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



10



10

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(507)



0



(507)

Balance at September 30, 2026


$

272


$

(84,791)


$

147,892


$

70,219


$

(11,569)


$

122,023

2025






















COMMON
STOCK


TREASURY
STOCK


SURPLUS


RETAINED
EARNINGS


ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS


TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2024


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

60,482


$

(15,083)


$

107,248

Net income



0



0



0



1,908



0



1,908

Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



2,124



2,124

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



(25)



(25)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496)

Balance at March 31, 2025


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

61,894


$

(12,984)


$

110,759

Net loss



0



0



0



(282)



0



(282)

Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



901



901

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



38



38

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495)

Balance at June 30, 2025


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

61,117


$

(12,045)


$

110,921

Net income



0



0



0



2,544



0



2,544

Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



1,610



1,610

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



(5)



(5)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495)

Balance at September 30, 2025


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

63,166


$

(10,440)


$

114,575

Net income



0



0



0



1,442



0



1,442

Exercise of stock options and stock option expense



0



0



9



0



0



9

Common stock issuable



2



0



689



0



0



691

Adjustment for defined benefit pension plan



0



0



0



0



2,215



2,215

Adjustment for unrealized gain on available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



843



843

Market value adjustment for interest rate hedge



0



0



0



0



33



33

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496)

Balance at December 31, 2025


$

270


$

(84,791)


$

147,070


$

64,112


$

(7,349)


$

119,312

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)


The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.

2026






















1QTR


2QTR




3QTR


YEAR TO
DATE


RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



















Net income (loss)





$

1,794


$

2,738




$

3,100


$

7,632





















Average shareholders' equity






120,676



120,362





122,101



121,052


Less: Average intangible assets






13,664



13,659





13,655



13,659


Average tangible common equity






107,012



106,703





108,446



107,393





















Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)






6.80

%


10.29

%




11.34

%


9.50

%






















1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
















Total shareholders' equity





$

120,703


$

123,084




$

122,023


Less: Intangible assets






13,662



13,658





13,654


Tangible common equity






107,041



109,426





108,369


















TANGIBLE ASSETS
















Total assets






1,472,654



1,462,143





1,447,826


Less: Intangible assets






13,662



13,658





13,654


Tangible assets






1,458,992



1,448,485





1,434,172


















Tangible common equity ratio






7.34

%


7.55

%




7.56

%

















Total shares outstanding






16,964,267



16,964,267





16,989,267


















Tangible book value per share





$

6.31


$

6.45




$

6.38


2025






















1QTR


2QTR




3QTR


YEAR TO
DATE


RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



















Net income (loss)





$

1,908


$

(282)




$

2,544


$

4,170





















Average shareholders' equity






108,706



110,939





111,470



110,382


Less: Average intangible assets






13,684



13,679





13,674



13,679


Average tangible common equity






95,022



97,260





97,796



96,703





















Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)






8.14

%


(1.16)

%




10.32

%


5.77

%



















1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR


TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
















Total shareholders' equity


$

110,759


$

110,921


$

114,575




$

119,312


Less: Intangible assets



13,682



13,677



13,672





13,667


Tangible common equity



97,077



97,244



100,903





105,645


















TANGIBLE ASSETS
















Total assets



1,431,524



1,448,733



1,461,494





1,453,813


Less: Intangible assets



13,682



13,677



13,672





13,667


Tangible assets



1,417,842



1,435,056



1,447,822





1,440,146


















Tangible common equity ratio



6.85

%


6.78

%


6.97

%




7.34

%

















Total shares outstanding



16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267





16,522,267


















Tangible book value per share


$

5.88


$

5.89


$

6.11




$

6.39


SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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