Viking Global Technologies, Inc.: Viking Global Technologies Announces Approval of Expanded Grid Protection Technology Pilot with Major U.S. Electric Utility

Expanded pilot expected to encompass approximately 18 high-risk transmission circuits operating at 115 kV to 230 kV, with individual line lengths ranging from 7 to 42 miles

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Viking Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:VGTK) (the "Company" or "Viking") today announced that a major U.S. electric utility (the "utility") has approved proceeding with an expanded pilot evaluation of the Company's proprietary Grid Protection Technology ("GPT"), developed by its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC.

The expanded pilot is expected to involve approximately 18 transmission circuits located in areas designated by the utility as high risk. The circuits operate at voltages ranging from approximately 115 kilovolts (kV) to 230 kV, with individual line lengths ranging from approximately 7 to 42 miles.

The program is intended to evaluate Viking's GPT across a broader range of transmission assets and operating conditions through the integration of its proprietary detection logic into existing protective relays.

The utility has approved proceeding with the expanded evaluation, with specific implementation and integration dates to be determined through further coordination. The initial phase is expected to operate in a monitoring-only configuration, allowing the utility to assess the technology's performance without initiating protective tripping actions.

Advanced Protection for Critical Transmission Infrastructure

Viking's GPT is a patented, relay-based protection solution designed to identify electrical signatures associated with broken or open conductors, including conditions that may not be detected by conventional protective systems before a conductor contacts the ground.

The technology employs proprietary, high-sensitivity, multi-parameter detection logic to identify changes in electrical characteristics associated with conductor failures. By detecting these signatures at an early stage, Viking's GPT is designed to enable the de-energization of affected circuits before a broken conductor reaches the ground, potentially reducing risks to public safety, utility infrastructure and surrounding environments.

Viking's GPT is designed to integrate into compatible existing digital protective relays, leveraging established utility protection infrastructure, and in many cases does not require extensive additional field hardware or dedicated communications systems.

Designed for both transmission and distribution applications, the technology is intended to complement existing protection schemes and support utility initiatives focused on grid reliability, public safety and wildfire mitigation.

Building on Successful Live Transmission-System Testing

The expanded pilot follows prior technical evaluations of Viking's GPT by the utility, including testing performed earlier this year under live conditions on one of the utility's transmission lines.

During that evaluation, the technology satisfied the applicable testing criteria and demonstrated its ability to detect targeted electrical conditions under the evaluated scenarios. Results from a limited test may not be indicative of performance across additional circuits or operating conditions.

The newly approved pilot represents an expansion in evaluation scope, introducing multiple transmission circuits with varying line lengths, voltage levels and electrical characteristics.

This broader evaluation is expected to provide additional operational data and help assess the technology's performance across a more diverse range of transmission-system conditions.

Supporting Grid Safety and Wildfire Mitigation

Broken energized conductors present significant risks to public safety and electrical infrastructure, including the potential ignition of wildfires. Certain conductor failures can produce electrical conditions that conventional protection systems may not readily identify, potentially allowing a conductor to remain energized as it falls.

Viking's GPT is designed to address this protection gap by identifying changes in electrical signatures associated with conductor failures and enabling protective action before ground contact.

The participating utility has identified the transmission circuits included in the expanded pilot as being located in high-risk areas, underscoring the relevance of evaluating additional protection capabilities within its existing infrastructure.

"Approval of this expanded pilot provides the utility company with an opportunity to further evaluate the applicability of our proprietary detection logic across a wider range of operating conditions. We believe the ability to enhance existing protection infrastructure through integration into compatible relays is an important advantage of our technology, particularly as utilities continue to prioritize grid safety, reliability and wildfire risk mitigation," said James A. Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking Global Technologies.

Advancing Utility Evaluation and Commercialization

Viking continues to pursue the commercialization of its Grid Protection Technology through ongoing technical evaluations, utility engagement and pilot initiatives involving transmission and distribution applications.

The expanded pilot is intended to generate additional performance data and support the participating utility's assessment of the technology's potential application within its transmission network.

The initial monitoring-only configuration will allow for the collection and review of data before any consideration of subsequent operating configurations.

Although the utility has approved proceeding with the expanded pilot, implementation scheduling remains subject to further coordination, the scope and timing of the evaluation may change, and the utility may delay, modify or discontinue the pilot. The pilot does not constitute a commitment to purchase, license or commercially deploy the technology, and there can be no assurance that it will be successful or that it will result in a commercial agreement or revenue for the Company.

About Viking Global Technologies

Viking Global Technologies, Inc. is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative technologies addressing critical infrastructure protection and environmental challenges. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is advancing proprietary grid protection technologies and other solutions designed to address significant operational, environmental and safety needs.

For more information, visit www.vikingglobaltechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives and beliefs relating to its Grid Protection Technology, commercialization activities, utility evaluations, pilot initiatives, potential licensing arrangements, deployment opportunities and anticipated benefits.

Forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the scope of the expanded pilot, the anticipated integration of proprietary detection logic into protective relays, the number and characteristics of participating transmission circuits, implementation scheduling, monitoring activities, technical performance and potential commercial opportunities.

Such statements may be identified by words including "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "potential," "designed," "estimates" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks include, among others, technology validation and performance, utility evaluation and adoption processes, pilot program scheduling and results, the possibility that the utility delays, modifies or discontinues the pilot, relay integration requirements, the ability to enter into definitive commercial agreements or generate revenues, intellectual property protection, regulatory and operational requirements, competition, general economic conditions, the Company's liquidity and financing requirements, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The expanded pilot is initially intended to operate in a monitoring-only configuration. Implementation dates have not been established, and the participating utility has made no commitment to purchase, license or commercially deploy the technology.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Viking undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained herein and in the Company's applicable SEC filings.

Contact Information

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/viking-global-technologies-announces-approval-of-expanded-grid-protection-techno-1238366