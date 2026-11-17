Expanded distribution-system evaluation contemplates up to 50 additional circuits, with engineering completed for the first 10 and phased integration expected to begin in November 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Viking Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:VGTK) (the "Company" or "Viking") today announced an expansion of an existing pilot evaluation of its proprietary Grid Protection Technology ("GPT") with another major U.S. electric utility (the "utility"), representing a further step in the Company's ongoing utility validation and commercialization efforts.

Developed by Viking's indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC, the technology was previously integrated into one of the utility's electric distribution circuits in a monitoring-only configuration. The expanded evaluation now contemplates deployment across up to 50 additional distribution circuits, broadening the scope of the utility's assessment of the technology under real-world operating conditions.

Engineering work, including protective relay settings analyses, has been completed for the first 10 additional circuits. Phased integration is expected to commence in November 2026, subject to the utility's operational scheduling and implementation requirements.

The expanded pilot is intended to provide the utility with additional operational data across a wider range of distribution assets and electrical conditions, supporting its evaluation of Viking's GPT as a potential additional layer of protection within its existing grid infrastructure.

Advanced Protection for Electric Distribution Infrastructure

Viking's GPT is a patented protection solution designed to identify electrical signatures associated with broken or open conductors, including failure conditions that conventional protective systems may not detect before a conductor contacts the ground.

Using proprietary, high-sensitivity, multi-parameter detection logic, the technology is designed to identify changes in electrical characteristics associated with conductor failures. By recognizing these signatures at an early stage, Viking's GPT is designed to enable the rapid de-energization of affected circuits before a broken conductor reaches the ground, potentially reducing risks to public safety, utility infrastructure and surrounding environments.

A key feature of Viking's GPT is its ability to integrate into compatible existing digital protective relays, leveraging established utility protection infrastructure. In many applications, this approach may eliminate the need for additional field sensors or dedicated communications systems, potentially simplifying implementation and reducing deployment complexity.

Designed for both transmission and distribution applications, Viking's GPT is intended to complement existing protection schemes and support utility initiatives focused on grid reliability, public safety and wildfire mitigation.

Expanded Evaluation Builds on Existing Utility Installation

The utility's decision to advance an expanded evaluation follows its initial installation of Viking's GPT on a single distribution circuit in a monitoring-only configuration.

The contemplated expansion to up to 50 additional circuits would represent a substantial increase in the scale of the evaluation, providing an opportunity to assess the technology across circuits with differing electrical characteristics, operating conditions and protection requirements.

With engineering and protective relay settings analyses completed for the first 10 additional circuits, the program is now in preparation for phased integration.

As with the initial installation, the additional circuits are expected to initially operate in a monitoring-only configuration. This approach is intended to allow the utility to collect and assess detection data under actual operating conditions without enabling automated protective action during the evaluation phase.

The expanded program is intended to support the utility's assessment of the technology's potential for broader implementation as part of its existing grid safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation initiatives.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Grid Protection

Broken energized conductors pose significant risks to public safety, electrical infrastructure and surrounding environments, particularly in areas vulnerable to wildfire.

Certain conductor failures can produce electrical conditions that conventional protective systems may not readily identify, potentially allowing a broken conductor to remain energized as it falls toward the ground.

Viking's GPT is designed to address this protection gap by detecting electrical signatures associated with conductor failures and enabling protective action before ground contact.

By leveraging existing protective relay infrastructure, the technology is intended to provide utilities with an additional protection capability that can complement established protection systems without requiring extensive changes to their networks.

Advancing Evaluation Across Transmission and Distribution Networks

The expanded distribution-system pilot follows Viking's October 2026 announcement that a separate major U.S. electric utility had approved an expanded evaluation involving approximately 18 high-risk transmission circuits operating at voltages ranging from 115 kV to 230 kV.

Together, these separate initiatives reflect ongoing utility evaluations of Viking's GPT across both major segments of electric grid infrastructure.

While transmission and distribution networks present different electrical characteristics and protection requirements, both applications share the need for rapid, reliable identification of conductor failures that may otherwise go undetected by conventional protection systems.

Viking's ongoing utility engagements are intended to validate the technology's performance across diverse operating environments and support its potential adoption as an additional grid protection capability.

Progressing Toward Potential Commercial Deployment

The expansion of the distribution pilot represents another step in Viking's strategy to advance its Grid Protection Technology from utility evaluation toward potential commercial implementation.

By increasing the number and diversity of participating circuits, the expanded program is expected to generate additional performance data that may inform the utility's assessment of future deployment opportunities.

The initial monitoring-only configuration will enable the collection and review of operating data before any consideration of subsequent protection-enabled configurations.

Viking continues to engage with electric utilities regarding the evaluation and potential application of its technology, with a focus on establishing a foundation for future commercial licensing and deployment opportunities.

Although the utility is moving forward with the expanded pilot, implementation scheduling remains subject to coordination, the ultimate number of participating circuits and the scope and timing of the evaluation may change, and the utility may delay, modify or discontinue the pilot. The pilot does not constitute a commitment to purchase, license or commercially deploy the technology, and there can be no assurance that it will be successful or that it will result in a commercial agreement or revenue for the Company.

About Viking Global Technologies

Viking Global Technologies, Inc. is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative technologies addressing critical infrastructure protection and environmental challenges. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is advancing proprietary grid protection technologies and other solutions designed to address significant operational, environmental and safety needs.

For more information, visit www.vikingglobaltechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives and beliefs relating to its Grid Protection Technology, commercialization activities, utility evaluations, pilot initiatives, potential licensing arrangements, deployment opportunities and anticipated benefits.

Forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the scope of the expanded pilot, the anticipated integration of proprietary detection logic into protective relays, the number and characteristics of participating distribution circuits, implementation scheduling, monitoring activities, technical performance and potential commercial opportunities.

Such statements may be identified by words including "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "contemplates," "may," "will," "would," "potential," "designed," "estimates" and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks include, among others, technology validation and performance, utility evaluation and adoption processes, pilot program scheduling and results, the possibility that the utility delays, modifies or discontinues the pilot, relay integration requirements, the ability to enter into definitive commercial agreements or generate revenues, intellectual property protection, regulatory and operational requirements, competition, general economic conditions, the Company's liquidity and financing requirements, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The expanded pilot is initially intended to operate in a monitoring-only configuration. Phased integration is expected to commence in November 2026, subject to the utility's scheduling and implementation requirements, and the participating utility has made no commitment to purchase, license or commercially deploy the technology.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Viking undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained herein and in the Company's applicable SEC filings.

Contact Information

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Viking Global Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/viking-global-technologies-announces-expansion-of-grid-protection-technology-pil-1251683