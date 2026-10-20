Predictiv AI, Inc.: Shift Technologies Partners with MillenniumIT ESP, Leveraging 500+ Global Customer Network to Accelerate Asia-Pacific Expansion

? The partnership combines Shift's fleet, mobility and digital transportation technology with MilleniumIT ESP's established enterprise and public-sector client base

? MIT ESP will promote and market Shift solutions through its vast, international customer network

? MIT ESP has operations and a market presence in Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Australia, UAE and Malaysia

? Initial projects are already moving into live deployment and revenue



TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shift Technologies Canada Inc. ("Shift"), a Canadian transportation and fleet technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Millennium I.T.E.S.P. (Private) Limited ("MillenniumIT ESP" or "MIT ESP"), one of Sri Lanka's established enterprise technology solutions providers, to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of Shift's fleet, mobility and transportation technologies across Sri Lanka and in broader international markets. The partnership provides Shift with access to a significant existing enterprise and public-sector technology ecosystem.

MillenniumIT ESP brings more than 30 years of enterprise technology experience and reports having successfully completed more than 2,000 projects for over 500 customers globally. Its capabilities span infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, managed services, enterprise applications, data, AI, platform engineering, and smart building solutions, serving organizations in telecommunications, banking and financial services, government and healthcare, manufacturing and retail, and transportation and logistics.

The company has expanded beyond Sri Lanka with operations and market presence in Singapore, Australia, Bangladesh, and the UAE, as well as a Global Service Delivery Centre located in Port City Colombo, Sri Lanka. Its Singapore operation serves as its ASEAN regional headquarters and supports customers across markets including Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Access to an Established Enterprise and Government Customer Network

A key strategic value of the partnership is MillenniumIT ESP's longstanding relationships with some of Sri Lanka's largest enterprises and public-sector institutions.

MIT ESP publicly identifies its government and public sector customers including Sri Lanka Customs, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (AASL), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Defence. Commercial and industrial customers include Sri Lankan Airlines, MAS, Hirdaramani, Brandix, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), and South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) among many others.

Within telecommunications, its customer portfolio includes three of Sri Lanka's most prominent operators: SLT-Mobitel, Dialog Axiata and Hutch. Within banking and finance, its customer portfolio includes all commercial and national banks in the country, including Sampath Bank, Hatton National Bank, DFCC Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Nations Trust Bank, and People's Bank to name a few.

This existing customer ecosystem is strategically important to Shift because it provides a pathway to introduce Shift's technology into organizations that already rely on MillenniumIT ESP for mission-critical enterprise technology solutions.

Accelerating Market Penetration

Under the signed partnership agreement, MIT ESP has been appointed as a certified reseller of Shift Software Solutions for Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and the broader APAC region. MillenniumIT ESP is responsible for promoting and marketing Shift solutions through its customer network and serving as the commercial point of contact, while Shift provides the technology, product training, implementation, onboarding, and ongoing technical support.

For Shift, the significance of the relationship extends beyond having a local reseller. The partnership creates a market-penetration platform that allows Shift to leverage MillenniumIT ESP's existing enterprise relationships, local sales organization, technology expertise, and regional presence rather than building those capabilities independently in each new market.

The Strategy is Already Shifting from Partnership to Execution

Shift's technology has successfully gone live with Sri Lanka's National Transport Commission ("NTC") in an initial commercial pilot deployment. NTC regulates approximately 3,200 interprovincial buses, creating a significant addressable network should the deployment expand beyond the initial fleet.

"We wanted a partner that could help us penetrate the market, open doors with major enterprise and government customers, and most importantly help us convert those opportunities into actual deployments. We are already beginning to see that strategy work," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Predictiv AI. "With our first project involving NTC moving into live operations, we are demonstrating that Shift technology can be deployed in complex, large-scale environments outside Canada. Sri Lanka gives us an important entry point, but the larger opportunity is to build a distribution and deployment model that we can expand across the UAE, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets."

"Shift brings a robust technology platform with applications spanning transportation, fleet operations and digital mobility. By combining Shift's technology with MillenniumIT ESP's regional experience, enterprise relationships and delivery capabilities, we believe we can deliver meaningful new solutions to customers in Sri Lanka and across our wider markets," said Harendra Samarasinghe, CEO of MillenniumIT ESP. "The early projects are an important demonstration of what this partnership can achieve, and we look forward to developing a broader pipeline of opportunities together."

About Millennium I.T.E.S.P. (Private) Limited

Millennium I.T.E.S.P. (Private) Limited trading as MillenniumIT ESP is a global enterprise technology solutions provider with over 30 years of experience and a track record of more than 2,000 successful projects for over 500 customers globally. The company provides infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, managed services, data, AI, platform engineering, and smart building solutions to organizations across telecommunications, banking and financial services, government and healthcare, manufacturing and retail, and transportation and logistics sectors. Headquartered in Sri Lanka, MillenniumIT ESP has expanded its international presence through operations in Singapore, Australia, Bangladesh, and UAE and operates a Global Service Delivery Centre at Port City Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information, please visit www.mitesp.com.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shift-technologies-partners-with-millenniumit-esp-leveraging-500-1238766