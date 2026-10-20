Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces results from surface sampling and geological mapping at El Alemán, part of its Güíntar-Alemán-Margaritas ("GAM") project in Antioquia, Colombia (Figure 1).





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New surface sampling at El Alemán has returned 51 meters at 1.12 grams per tonne gold, including 20 meters at 2.21 grams per tonne gold, from a continuous, saw-cut channel across a system of parallel gold-bearing veins exposed in historical artisanal workings. The channel was cut horizontally, perpendicular to the strike of the vein system, which dips approximately 75° towards the north. Based on the measured vein orientation, the estimated true thickness is approximately 49 meters, including 19 meters at 2.21 grams per tonne gold.

Previous drilling at El Alemán intersected 80.5 meters at 1.0 gram per tonne gold, including 18 meters at 3.0 grams per tonne gold, from a downhole depth of 323 meters in drill hole ALM-DD-001 (not true widths and the Company does not have sufficient information to estimate true widths; see press release June 28, 2022).





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Structural measurements indicate that the surface vein system projects toward this previous drill intersection, approximately 400 meters down dip. The mineralized system has a mapped and interpreted strike extent of at-least 300 meters. Royal Road is preparing to drill test the continuity, grade and true thickness of the gold mineralization between the surface exposures and the previous drill intersection.





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El Alemán is located approximately 500 meters northwest of the Güíntar porphyry, where the Company is currently drilling (see press release September 14, 2026). The gold-bearing sheeted-vein system is interpreted to form part of the broader Güíntar mineralized complex and represents an additional potential source of gold mineralization within the GAM project.

"At El Alemán we have a broad, gold-bearing vein system exposed at surface and a significant gold intersection at depth. Structural mapping provides a compelling geological basis for connecting the two," said Dr. Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "Our immediate objective is to test that continuity and establish the geometry and grade of a potentially mineable gold system that would complement the larger-scale porphyry and skarn-style mineralization at Güíntar, where drilling is currently underway, and at other prospect areas within the GAM project."

About the GAM Project

The GAM project is wholly owned by Royal Road and is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Medellín in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (see Figure 1). The Project comprises the Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts, in addition to the El Alemán Mining and Chuscalita Mining Concession Contracts. The Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts were obtained through Royal Road's acquisition of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (see press release May 31, 2019). El Alemán and Chuscalita are subject to option agreements pursuant to which Royal Road holds the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest (see press releases January 12, 2026, and December 14, 2021).

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

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