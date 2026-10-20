GoingClear's redesign combines medical product photography, specialty-based navigation, and custom functionality for the medical manufacturer.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - GoingClear's redesign of LAB Medical Manufacturing's website has been named a finalist in the October 2026 DesignRush Best Design Awards (BDA) in the Medical & Pharmacy website design category.

Image caption: DesignRush Best Design Awards finalist entry for GoingClear's redesign of LAB Medical Manufacturing's website. Image source: DesignRush.

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DesignRush evaluates website entries on design, usability, creativity, and content. An internal jury scores each published entry, and projects scoring at least 7.5 out of 10 advance to a final review by external judges, including creative directors from global brands and agencies.

GoingClear's redesign of LAB Medical's website organizes LAB Medical's manufacturing capabilities into four interactive sections covering sports medicine, dental, spinal, and orthopedics. Its photography features medical instruments, the manufacturing floor, and measurement work.

Image caption: LAB Medical Manufacturing's website displayed across desktop, laptop, and mobile devices. Image source: GoingClear.

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A custom quote request form lets prospective customers select manufacturing capabilities, upload drawings, and specify contact preferences.

The website features:

Medical product photography : Images of instruments, the manufacturing floor, and measurement work.

: Images of instruments, the manufacturing floor, and measurement work. Visible compliance details : ISO 13485:2016 certification and an FDA registration number near the top of the homepage.

: ISO 13485:2016 certification and an FDA registration number near the top of the homepage. Specialty-based navigation : Interactive sections for sports medicine, dental, spinal, and orthopedics.

: Interactive sections for sports medicine, dental, spinal, and orthopedics. Custom quote requests: A form that lets prospective customers select manufacturing capabilities, upload drawings, and specify contact preferences.

"Medical manufacturing buyers need to find the capabilities relevant to their projects and understand a supplier's qualifications. We designed LAB Medical's website to make those details accessible, with dedicated sections for each specialty and a quote request process that lets prospective customers share their requirements," said Paul J. Scott, founder of GoingClear.

View the LAB Medical website design entry on DesignRush.

About GoingClear:

Founded in 2001, GoingClear is a B2B digital agency focused on helping businesses build and maintain digital presences that align with buyer expectations and industry best practices, driving measurable growth in a clear way. With a focus on clarity and impact, GoingClear helps businesses strengthen their digital presence across platforms and industries, helping them win with their websites & digital strategies.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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