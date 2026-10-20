EQS-News: Trevita, LLC / Key word(s): Science

TreVita Reports 127% Rise in Plastic Surgery Program as More Americans Explore Medical Travel



20.10.2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST

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Company Reports 19% Increase in Male Clients as Growing Demand, GLP-1 Weight Loss and Changing Attitudes Toward Cosmetic Surgery Reshape the Market Key Highlights: TreVita has recorded a 127% year-over-year increase in interest in plastic surgery , as more Americans explore traveling abroad for procedures.

, as more Americans explore traveling abroad for procedures. The company has also seen a 19% increase in male plastic surgery clients , reflecting the expanding demographics of patients considering cosmetic procedures.

, reflecting the expanding demographics of patients considering cosmetic procedures. TreVita continues to expand its network of TreVita Verified medical practitioners across its specialties as demand for its medical travel programs grows. SAN DIEGO, CA - October 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - TreVita , a U.S.-based medical travel company, today announced a 127% year-over-year increase in its plastic surgery program, alongside a 19% increase in male clients as cosmetic procedures attract a broader range of patients and more Americans consider traveling for care. The increase comes amid renewed growth across plastic surgery overall. Cosmetic surgical procedures in the U.S. increased 7% in 2025, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), with liposuction, breast augmentation and tummy tucks among the most in-demand procedures. Globally, more than 35 million surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures were performed in 2025, according to newly released data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Men accounted for more than 14% of surgical procedures worldwide, with eyelid surgery, gynecomastia surgery and rhinoplasty ranking as their three most common surgical procedures. TreVita is also seeing demand evolve alongside the widespread adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss medications. Significant weight loss can leave patients with excess or loose skin, increasing interest in procedures designed to remove skin and reshape areas of the body. In 2025, 82% of ASPS member surgeons reported receiving consultation requests related to GLP-1 use. During the same year, upper body lifts increased 22%, arm lifts 21%, thigh lifts 20% and breast lifts 8%. ASPS cautions that its data does not establish GLP-1 use as the cause of growth in any specific procedure category, but the medications have clearly become a significant part of patient conversations around plastic surgery. "Plastic surgery is becoming relevant to a much broader group of people than it was even a few years ago," said Blake Schroeder, CEO of TreVita. "We're seeing that firsthand, from more men exploring procedures to patients looking to address changes after significant weight loss. As more people look beyond the U.S. for care, our purpose of removing barriers and helping people achieve outcomes far greater than imagined, while putting safety, integrity and genuine care at the center of the experience, becomes more important than ever." TreVita currently works with five TreVita Verified medical facilities in Zona Río as part of its plastic surgery medical travel program and continues to vet additional medical practitioners and facilities as demand grows. Every facility, clinician and surgeon TreVita works with undergoes a rigorous five-step vetting process in order to become TreVita Verified, which includes independent verification of medical credentials, licensure and specialty certifications; review of professional history, patient feedback and public records; and in-person evaluation of physicians and facilities. TreVita also works with a partner plastic surgery clinic in Cartagena, Colombia, extending its medical travel offering to the Caribbean coast while maintaining the same commitment to physician vetting, safety and individualized care. In Cartagena, clients have access to private recovery accommodations in the Bocagrande neighborhood, with 24/7 nursing support, post-operative therapies, chef-prepared meals and dedicated care coordination throughout their recovery. "We know that one of the biggest questions people have when considering care outside the United States is, 'How do I know who I can trust?'" Schroeder said. "TreVita Verified is our answer to that question. Our process goes much deeper than looking at a website or accepting a credential at face value. We independently verify, research and meet the people we work with because patients should have as much information as possible before making an important decision about their care." Beyond plastic surgery, TreVita supports patients seeking bariatric surgery, hair restoration, regenerative medicine and other specialty care, providing end-to-end support throughout the medical travel journey. Across its partner locations in Mexico and Colombia, TreVita helps coordinate physician consultations, travel, treatment and recovery, remaining involved from the first consultation through post-procedure follow-up to give clients a trusted partner before, during and after their care. For more information about TreVita's plastic surgery program, visit TreVita Plastic Surgery . About TreVita TreVita is a U.S.-based medical travel company dedicated to helping Americans access vetted specialty care abroad through a trusted, fully coordinated care experience. Headquartered in San Diego, TreVita partners with a network of carefully vetted physicians in Zona Río in Baja California, Mexico and leading medical destinations around the world, providing end-to-end support across bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, hair transplant and regenerative medicine. Driven by its purpose to remove barriers and provide innovative solutions that help people achieve outcomes far greater than imagined, TreVita is building a next-generation medical travel platform focused on healthspan, longevity and access to emerging medical innovations. Guided by its core values of safety, caring for people and integrity, the company is working toward its vision of a world where health span is maximized and lives are changed positively. Media Contact

trevita@emergenthouse.com

News Source: Trevita, LLC





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