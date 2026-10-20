Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") has granted incentive stock options of the Company, to certain consultants, for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.06 per share for five (5) years. The effective date of the grant of option is October 20, 2026. The stock options granted will be in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and will have the required four-month hold period legend, pursuant to the Policies of the CSE and regulatory authorities.

About Origen

Origen is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Brazilian rare earth elements projects. The Company also holds the Los Sapitos Lithium Project in Argentina and precious and critical metals projects in British Columbia.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements concerning the anticipated completion of the airborne geophysical survey; the timing, scope and expected sample total of the second phase of soil sampling; the commencement of ground radiometric surveying; and the anticipated use of exploration data to interpret geology and identify and prioritize targets.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assume that field conditions, access, personnel and equipment will permit the programs to proceed as planned. Actual results and timing may differ materially due to weather, access restrictions, equipment or contractor availability, changes in exploration plans, geological uncertainty and other risks associated with mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the programs will identify significant mineralization or lead to an economic discovery. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information.

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