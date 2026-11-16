Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) ("Origen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 8, 2026, it has completed the sale of its 100% interest in the Wishbone Gold-Silver Project (the "Wishbone Project"), located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, pursuant to its acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with 1600292 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser").

In consideration for the Wishbone Project, the Company received $1,000,000 in common shares of the Purchaser ("Purchaser Shares"), being 4,000,000 Purchaser Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per Purchaser Share, and a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty in respect of the Wishbone Project.

Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, the Purchaser will use commercially reasonable efforts to complete a listing of the Purchaser Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or before July 30, 2027, or such other date as the parties may agree.

About Origen

Origen is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Brazilian rare earth elements projects. The Company also holds the Los Sapitos Lithium Project in Argentina and precious and critical metals projects in British Columbia, for which it is actively seeking partners.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the completion of the sale of the Wishbone Project and the receipt of the Purchaser Shares and the royalty therefor; the Purchaser's proposed listing of the Purchaser Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the timing thereof; the anticipated benefits of the sale of the Wishbone Project; expectations regarding exploration potential; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the potential continuity, extent and characteristics of mineralization of the Company's mineral properties; and the intended follow-up exploration activities and timing of future disclosures. Such risks and factors include, among others: the Purchaser may not complete the listing of the Purchaser Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange when anticipated, or at all; the Purchaser Shares may be subject to escrow and other resale restrictions; the Company may require additional financing from time to time to continue its operations, which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and stock market volatility, which is often unrelated to the performance of companies, may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange and the Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) have not reviewed, approved, disapproved or accepted responsibility for the contents, adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324395