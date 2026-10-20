Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: Money20/20 USA Underway with NYSE as Exchange Partner: NYSE Content Update

Money20/20 USA Underway with NYSE as Exchange Partner: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 20th

  • Money20/20 to feature NYSE Vice Chair
    • NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris will speak on a panel on Wednesday, titled, 'From Pilot to P&L: Running Digital Assets as a Business.'
    • Harris will be joined by leaders from DTCC, Cari LLC, and Matter Labs.
  • NYSE Media Center on-site in Las Vegas
    • About two dozen executives will be interviewed in NYSE's branded location, with most of those guests being CEOs or founders in Fintech.
    • Guests from Plaid, FIS, KeyBank, and Socure, among others, make up the list of interviewees.
  • Sunbit's Personal Loan Push at Money20/20
    • The personal finance partner said it will enter personal loan market in 2027.
    • This establishes the company's third product line, following its point-of-sale financing and credit card businesses.
  • Taking Stock will be live at the Venetian
    • Host J.D. Durkin will interview leaders from Perplexity, Drivewealth and Rain.
    • Show will stream live from Money20/20 through Wednesday at 3:58pm ET and you can catch the action across our NYSE platforms.

Opening Bell
TREX (NYSE: TREX) celebrates its 30th anniversary

Closing Bell
3M (NYSE: MMM) celebrates the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/money2020-usa-underway-with-nyse-as-exchange-partner-nyse-content-update-302914078.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.