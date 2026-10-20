Pet's Best Life to Spotlight Two Health Issues Threatening Over 100 million Dogs at New York Vet Show, October 29-30

Pet's Best Life, LLC Co-Founder Joe Roetheli Presents the Next-Generation Science Behind Yummy Combs -- a Dog Dental Treat Addressing Gum Disease and Obesity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / We'll never forget the dogs who shared our lives. Mutt or pedigree, mixed breed or best of breed - each brought immeasurable joy. Our only regret? That we didn't have more healthy years together.

For decades, Joe Roetheli and his wife, Judy, have focused on helping dogs live healthier, longer lives through innovation and science. That mission brings the Pet's Best Life founder to the New York Vet Show, October 29-30, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Joe will be joined in the Brooklyn Theater at 2:40 pm for a panel discussion by Dr. Jan Bellows, a Board-Certified Veterinary Dentist and Steve Dale, a Behavioral Consultant, to speak on two widespread health threats - gum disease and obesity - and Yummy Combs, an award-winning product designed to address both.

The panel discussion, "Innovations Reducing 1,428 Pro Stadiums of Suffering Dogs," reflects the staggering number of dogs affected with gum disease and/or obesity.

"Picture 1,428 pro football stadiums. Now visualize each one filled to its 70,000-seat capacity with dogs," he said. "That's roughly 100 million dogs currently suffering from gum disease and/or obesity. And since dogs are biologically wired to hide any vulnerabilities, including pain, dog owners are often unaware their dog is in trouble."

According to Cornell University research, an estimated 80-90% of dogs age three and older display some level of gum disease, while roughly half of U.S. dogs age two and older are overweight. Many dogs suffer from both.

Voted 2024 'Product of the Year', Yummy Combs addresses both health concerns.

Yummy Combs first drew widespread veterinary attention following a May 2024 dirty-tooth study published in the Journal of Veterinary Dentistry. The clinical research found that daily use reduced hardened tartar by 26%, plaque by 15% and bad breath by 46% in just 60 days.

"Everything about Yummy Combs - from its innovative shape and ingredients to its nutrition and safety features-was developed to work synergistically to support better dental health, weight management and overall wellness," he said. "Our patented hexagonal, honeycomb design creates a 360-degree scrubbing and flossing action that reaches more tooth surface and helps remove hardened tartar. A first in the dog treat category."

Why is that important?

"Hardened tartar doesn't just sit on a dog's teeth-it gives harmful bacteria a place to grow along the gumline," Roetheli explained. "When bacteria enter the bloodstream, it can affect vital organs, including the heart, liver and kidneys, potentially impacting a dog's overall health and longevity. That's why we created Yummy Combs - to give dog owners a safe, clinically proven daily oral-care treat that helps fight tartar between brushings and veterinary checkups."

And speaking of product safety, Yummy Combs' flat honeycomb shape and thin walls are designed to discourage gulping. Its proprietary ingredient, Slick'M, becomes slick when moistened with saliva or water, helping reduce obstruction risk and allowing the treat to move more easily through the digestive system.

Then there's canine obesity. "Many dog treats are heavy on carbs and light on protein, adding empty calories that can contribute to weight gain. With over 44% protein and less than 8% starch, Yummy Combs dramatically flipped that balance with a 15:1 protein-to-starch ration designed to help support weight management," Roetheli said.

Yummy Combs is complete and balanced containing all required vitamins and minerals, all 22 amino acids and 12 wellness ingredients selected to support nutrition, joint health, a healthy coat and overall well-being.

"Dogs give us an extraordinary amount of love in the relatively short time we have with them," said Roetheli. "Our mission is to use next-generation science, research-driven nutrition and purposeful design to help people love their dogs longer. Could we survive without dogs? Yes. Could we imagine life without them? No way!"

For more information, visit petsbestlife.com. Journalists interested in attending Roetheli's presentation may request credentials at: media@petsbestlife.com. Pet's Best Life representatives will be answering questions at Booth 116.

SOURCE: Pet's Best Life

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pets-best-life-to-spotlight-two-health-issues-threatening-over-1-1237048