Harmony Genie Lets Any Service Desk Create and Customize AI Agents in Plain English

Service desk managers in IT, HR, finance, procurement, legal, and office operations describe what they want. Agents that already know the company's people, systems, and policies do the work, across departments, within the controls managers set.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Harmony, the AI platform that gives every employee an always-on expert for workplace support, today announced Harmony Genie, a new way for service desk managers in every department to create and customize artificial intelligence (AI) agents by describing what they want in plain English, with control over what each agent can do and which tools and resources it can use.

Harmony's AI agents work inside Slack, Microsoft Teams, and the company portal, where they answer employees' questions and complete their requests for the information technology (IT), human resources (HR), finance, procurement, legal, and office operations teams that serve them.

On the same Monday, a marketing hire and a sales hire start at a growing company. Marketing needs one set of apps and sales needs another. Each needs a laptop, HR paperwork, and a desk, all ready on day one. Until now, a service desk manager had two options. One was to build a separate agent from scratch for each workflow, wire each one into the identity and HR systems again, and send each one through security review. The other was to limit the agent to the most common workflow and handle the other one manually, as an exception, with IT, HR, and facilities each working separately.

With Harmony Genie, the service desk manager takes the agent that already handles sales onboarding and changes it in plain English to create the marketing version: "Same as sales onboarding, but marketing hires get these apps and this laptop." The same agent works across departments, so one request moves through IT, HR, and facilities without a handoff. It already knows who works in marketing, what each person is entitled to, and which systems to touch. No drag and drop needed, no starting over. It is the next frontier in ease of use.

Creating agents is where Harmony Genie starts. Genie is the assistant for the whole service desk: ask it for a report, ask about your assets and people, or work with the knowledge base and your applications, and it handles the request. Technical teams can still work directly in Agent Builder for full control.

Service desk managers can already describe what they want to ChatGPT, Claude, or a generic workflow builder. The difference is context. A general-purpose tool does not know who the new hire is, what their role entitles them to, or which of the company's systems to act in. Harmony does, because every Harmony agent runs on the company's own context: its identity, HR, device, and business systems, such as Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Kandji, plus its knowledge base and its policies.

"General-purpose AI can draft an onboarding policy. It cannot carry one out, because it is not connected to your people, your systems, or your policies," said Nitzan Shapira, co-founder and chief executive officer of Harmony. "Harmony Genie lets any service desk operator describe the what and leaves the how to an agent that already knows the company. Service desks get simplicity and speed without giving up control."

Harmony Genie is built on three ideas:

Simplicity: service desk managers start from an agent Harmony already ships and shape it with plain-language instructions, guidance, and guardrails. No flowcharts or code needed.

service desk managers start from an agent Harmony already ships and shape it with plain-language instructions, guidance, and guardrails. No flowcharts or code needed. Speed: a customized agent takes minutes, not a project. One Harmony customer had nearly 40 separate agents for a single request type, app access, because the generic version could not express the differences between apps. With Harmony Genie, one agent carries those variations as written guidance.

a customized agent takes minutes, not a project. One Harmony customer had nearly 40 separate agents for a single request type, app access, because the generic version could not express the differences between apps. With Harmony Genie, one agent carries those variations as written guidance. Control: the service desk decides what each agent can do, which tools and resources it can use, and which policies it follows.

Because the service desk stays in control, trust is built in. An agent can reach only the tools and data it has been granted. It follows the approval rules the company's policies already define, and each agent has its own guardrails, written for its specific job, so a rule set for one agent never changes how another behaves. The AI works out what the employee is asking, but it acts only through the flows the service desk already runs and trusts, such as provisioning an app or updating a request, so it never improvises an action. Harmony Genie builds an agent that is ready to go live, and customers choose whether to approve it first.

"IT ends up the dumping ground for every 'I need a thing' and 'my thing is broken,'" said Daniel Wilkins, IT Director, Americas, at Cyera, the data security company. "With Harmony Genie, I can tell an agent in plain English how we want those moments handled, and it already knows our people, our systems, and our policies. I set the guardrails, so I stay in control, and every employee gets pointed to the right place, even when it isn't ours to fix."

Harmony is showcasing Harmony Genie at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Orlando, October 19-22, at booth 232.

Harmony Genie is available to Harmony customers starting today. To see it in action, join the Harmony Genie launch webinar on Thursday, November 19, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Register at https://m.harmony.io/webinar/harmony-genie-launch. Learn more at https://harmony.io/platform/harmony-genie

About Harmony

Harmony gives every employee an always-on expert for workplace support, embedded directly in the tools they already use. Deployed inside Slack and Microsoft Teams, Harmony's AI agents draw on a context graph connecting each employee's identity, devices, applications, and work history, resolving requests across IT, HR, finance, procurement, legal, and other service functions. With more than 100 prebuilt agents that deploy in days, not months, and a 70% no-touch resolution rate, Harmony removes the manual work from employee service while enabling internal teams to focus on the problems that require human judgment and expertise. Built for IT, HR, and every team that supports employees, Harmony is redefining how that support is delivered.

Media contact: press@harmony.io

SOURCE: Harmony

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harmony-genie-lets-any-service-desk-create-and-customize-ai-agent-1238375