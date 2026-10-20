Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Sets the Pace with Record Attendance and Sponsorships at Its 2026 User Group Meeting

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that the company is set to hold its record breaking NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting (UGM). This year's event will have a record number of attendees, licensee companies, and sponsor companies participating in Austin, Texas, from October 26-29.

The event theme "Race to Win" captures the spirit of the 2026 UGM, helping licensees position themselves to win in an increasingly competitive cloud communications market. This year's record numbers reflect the NetSapiens platform's accelerating user adoption and the expanding strength of its global partner and provider community.

"The momentum building ahead of this year's UGM speaks to the demand we're seeing for our platform," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo Chairman and CEO. "'Race to Win' isn't just a theme, it's the mindset we want every licensee walking away with. Our service provider community is deeply invested in the NetSapiens ecosystem, and we're eager to unveil what's next, particularly our latest AI-powered innovations. Austin will be a showcase of the tools we're building to help our partners accelerate, compete, and win."

Held annually, Crexendo's User Group Meeting brings together cloud communications innovators, service providers, ecosystem partners, sponsors, and industry analysts to collaborate and explore the future of unified communications and cloud contact center technology. The multi-day event will spotlight the NetSapiens platform's AI-native capabilities through interactive product sessions and panel discussions led by industry experts.

Crexendo continues to raise the bar in cloud communications through the NetSapiens platform's AI features, flexibility, and reliability. NetSapiens partners grow at more than double the industry average, and service providers scale freely without the constraints of per-seat pricing. This year's User Group Meeting is set to further establish Crexendo as a leading innovator in cloud communications.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing the momentum building ahead of this year's UGM speaks to the demand in the platform; (ii) Race to Win' isn't just a theme, it's the mindset that it wants every licensee walking away with; (iii) service provider community is deeply invested in the NetSapiens ecosystem and it's eager to unveil what's next, particularly its latest AI-powered innovations and (iv) believing Austin will be a showcase of the tools being building to help partners accelerate, compete, and win.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Forms 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-sets-the-pace-with-record-attendance-and-sponsorships-at-its-2026-user-1238628