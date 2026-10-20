Peraso Inc.: Peraso Receives Production Order Exceeding $2.0 Million for 60 GHz Fixed Wireless Access Deployment

Significant Order Reflects Growing Demand for Multi-Gigabit Fixed Wireless Access Solutions and Expanding Adoption of 60 GHz Technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave (mmWave) wireless technology solutions, today announced that it has received a production order valued in excess of $2.0 million from a leading network equipment manufacturer for deployment of fixed wireless access ("FWA") systems utilizing Peraso's 60 GHz technology.

Shipments under the order are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue through July 2027. The order represents the largest production order for Peraso's 60 GHz solutions in the last six quarters. Peraso believes the order reflects the increasing market acceptance of 60 GHz technology as service providers, municipalities, enterprises, and network operators seek cost-effective alternatives to fiber deployment for delivering multi-gigabit broadband connectivity.

"Receiving an order of this magnitude is a significant milestone for Peraso and, we believe, further validates the growing adoption of 60 GHz fixed wireless access technology. This marks another step toward our goal of becoming the market leader in this technology," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "As demand for high-speed broadband connectivity continues to increase, we believe network operators, and the equipment manufacturers that serve them, are recognizing that 60 GHz wireless can provide fiber-like performance with lower deployment costs and faster time to market."

Peraso's 60 GHz solutions are designed to deliver multi-gigabit throughput, low latency, and highly reliable connectivity in dense urban, suburban, and campus environments. The technology can enable network operators to rapidly extend broadband coverage, connect underserved locations, and support increasing data consumption driven by cloud applications, AI workloads, video streaming, and enterprise networking requirements.

Peraso believes industry momentum behind FWA has accelerated as operators seek scalable approaches to addressing growing bandwidth requirements while avoiding the cost and complexity associated with traditional wired infrastructure. The Company also believes 60 GHz technology is increasingly being selected for last-mile broadband delivery, enterprise connectivity, smart city deployments, private networks, and carrier-grade backhaul applications.

"We believe this production order represents more than a single customer win," added Glibbery. "It demonstrates what we see as the continued successful evolution of fixed wireless access from niche deployments to mainstream broadband infrastructure. We believe 60 GHz technology is establishing itself as an essential component of next-generation connectivity strategies, and that this order reinforces Peraso's position as a leading supplier in this expanding market."

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address the expected timing of shipments under the order described in this release, market positioning, customer relationships, the operating performance and advantages of Peraso's products, market acceptance of and demand for Peraso's products, and the anticipated acceptance and use of 60 GHz mmWave technology for FWA applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders, including the order described in this release, the possibility that a customer may cancel, reduce or reschedule an order, which customers may in some cases do at any time without penalty, Peraso's dependence on a limited number of customers, the timing and success of deployments by Peraso's customers and their end customers, supply chain constraints that could affect Peraso's ability to fulfill orders on schedule, Peraso's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, anticipated use of mmWave technology for FWA applications, competition from alternative wireless and wired connectivity technologies, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's integrated circuits (ICs) and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Michael Hamilton

VP, Business Development

mhamilton@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-receives-production-order-exceeding-2.0-million-for-60-ghz-1238731