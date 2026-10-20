The Best Skin Removal After Weight Loss in Oklahoma is Done by Dr. Nuveen

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Patients who have lost significant weight through bariatric surgery, GLP-1 medications, or diet and exercise often face issues related to excess skin that remains despite reaching their weight-loss goals. For those looking for skin removal surgery, Dr. Erik J. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates is one of the best cosmetic surgeons performing skin removal after weight loss in Oklahoma

A triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Nuveen has performed more than 27,000 major cosmetic surgeries and brings extensive experience to procedures designed to remove loose skin and refine body contours after substantial weight loss.

Why Dr. Nuveen Stands Apart in Post-Weight Loss Body Contouring

Few surgeons in the United States hold board certification in general cosmetic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery at the same time. Dr. Nuveen holds all three, along with two doctoral degrees, an M.D. and a D.M.D.

His training spanned 14 years after college and included an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency that began at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and concluded at Case Western Reserve University, followed by medical school, a year of general surgery at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and a 14-month fellowship in general and facial cosmetic surgery in Salt Lake City, at the time the busiest cosmetic surgery fellowship in the country.

Dr. Nuveen serves as an accredited fellowship director and participates in residency education associated with the University of Oklahoma. He has authored 10 textbook chapters and 28 first-author scientific publications and founded Olympus Cosmetic Group, a national network of elective surgery practices based in Boca Raton, Florida.

How Dr. Nuveen Performs Excess Skin Removal

Excess skin removal after weight loss is not a single operation. It often combines a tummy tuck, lower body lift, arm lift, thigh lift, or breast lift, depending on where loose skin has formed. Dr. Nuveen approaches each case with a surgical team so the upper and lower body can be addressed in a single session when appropriate, shortening operating time and reducing the number of separate surgeries a patient must undergo.

Each procedure is performed under general anesthesia and usually takes two to four hours on its own; when multiple areas are combined into a single session, operating time is extended accordingly and planned with the surgical team in advance. Initial downtime before returning to light activity is generally two to four days per procedure, with compression garments worn as directed and full recovery continuing over the following weeks. Before-and-after results published by the practice include full body lifts completed in a single stage after weight loss surgery, with some patients documented at one year post-op.

"Patients who have lost 100 pounds or more have already done the hardest work," Dr. Nuveen said. "Our job is to finish the transformation safely and in as few operations as possible."

Recovery and Follow-Up Under One Roof

Consultation, surgery and follow-up care all take place at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City. Because post-operative visits are handled at the same location where the surgery was performed, patients recovering from staged or combined procedures are seen by the same team throughout the process, from the first consultation through final results.

Experience That Defines Skin Removal After Weight Loss in Oklahoma

With three board certifications, two doctoral degrees, more than 27,000 major cosmetic surgeries and a practice built around massive weight loss patients for more than two decades, Dr. Nuveen brings a level of training and experience that is rare in Oklahoma and uncommon nationally. For patients weighing where to have excess skin removed after significant weight loss, the record is clear. The best skin removal after weight loss in Oklahoma is done by Dr. Nuveen.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: 405-842-6677

Website: https://csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-oklahoma-city/

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-skin-removal-after-weight-loss-in-oklahoma-1238798