Medical Care Technologies Inc. Advances Melanoma Scan Beta With Next-Week Results Posting

Larger Human-Submitted Dataset Now Ready for Public Technical Update as Testing Continues

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that updated internal evaluation results for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta will be posted on the Company's corporate website next week.

The results will be available at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

This update follows the Company's October 8 announcement that volunteer intake remained open and that a next-round evaluation would be published. That sequence now reaches the reporting step. The posting will cover the same three technical layers already under review:

Image intake and quality scoring - whether new user photographs can be received and separated into usable and held-out samples

Body-map registration - whether images can be placed on the interactive body map so the same skin area can be found again

Change-over-time comparison - whether successive images of a mapped area can be organized for visual review

The program has already moved through volunteer intake (September 4), receipt of the first human-submitted datasets (September 16), the start of internal review (September 23), and first-pass results (September 29). The first pass showed that real-world user photographs could move through the three layers. The next-week posting is the expanded readout on the larger set of submissions collected since then.

Until the volunteer phase, model work centered on public dermatology archives, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. Human-submitted images add lighting, device type, distance, angle, compression, and everyday image quality that those archives do not fully capture. The upcoming results reflect continued testing against that real-world variability.

"The first pass showed the workflow can run on photographs people actually take," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Next week we post the next readout on the expanded set. Intake remains open because a wider test set strengthens the evaluation."

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to help users catalog visible skin images and review the same mapped area across sessions. The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding planned publication of evaluation updates. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-advances-melanoma-scan-beta-1238847