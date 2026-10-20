SCS Global Services Introduces Enhanced EPD and LCA Verification Powered by Proveriti

AI-assisted platform optimizes workflows to scale verifications; Greenbuild 2026 attendees can see it in action

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, is unveiling its enhanced EPD Verification Service powered by its proprietary AI-assisted platform Proveriti. The company will present two Innovation Hub sessions and demonstrate the platform at Greenbuild 2026.

Verification has become a bottleneck, with third-party verification of an EPD typically taking up to two months. Proveriti helps optimize workflows to maximize verifier efficiency.

SCS Global Services operates one of the most established EPD programs in North America and has more than 30 years of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) experience. Leveraging this experience, SCS Global developed Proveriti in-house, and is using it today for LCA and EPD verification engagements. The platform drafts checklists from applicable standards and Product Category Rules (PCRs), organizes project documents, surfaces the evidence that matches each requirement, and tracks every round of review.

"We built Proveriti around one rule: verifiers define the framework, and verifiers make the call," said Scott Harlow, Chief Information Officer of SCS Global Services. "Nothing becomes final until an experienced verifier approves it. Proveriti optimizes workflow so verifiers can spend their time on judgment. That is how we scale verification while maintaining rigor."

At Greenbuild, Scott Harlow will lead two sessions at the Innovation Hub titled "The Future of EPD Verification - Scaling Verification Without Sacrificing Rigor." He will be joined by William Paddock, Co-Founder and CEO of WAP Sustainability, and Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability at Kingspan North America. The sessions run Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9:05 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees can see Proveriti in action at the Enhanced EPD Verification booth, number 1754.

To learn more or speak with a verifier, visit info.scsglobalservices.com/greenbuild-2026-proveriti.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS Global Services has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS Global Services is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS Global Services is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Barnhart

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

SCS Global Services

Email: rbarnhart@scsglobalservices.com

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-global-services-introduces-enhanced-epd-and-lca-verification-1238894